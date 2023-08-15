Share:

Livepeer and Bluezelle prices recorded massive rallies, originating from weekly demand zones to hit record highs.

The move is attributed to short squeezes for the altcoins, as traders cut their losses, exiting their positions after heavily shorting the tokens.

As tokens record impressive unprecedented runs, investors must always stay aware of pump-and-dump projects.

Livepeer (LPT) and Bluezelle (BLZ) prices recorded stunning rallies to hit record highs last week, outperforming the entire cryptocurrency market with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) stuck in a bind and moving along an equilibrium line.

LPT, BLZ rally as shorts cuts losses

Last week saw two pronounced short squeezes for LPT and BLZ, the Livepeer and Bluezelle ecosystems tickers, respectively. A short squeeze is a scenario where the price of an asset unexpectedly surges, gaining momentum as short sellers decide to exit their positions and cut their losses.

It happens when an asset breaks out despite many traders taking short positions. As the traders who took short positions rush to exit their positions by buying the asset, the ensuing buying pressure sends its price even higher. When the tokens skyrocketed, their funding rates went up as high as 2000%, suggesting ultra-high interest in long trades on leverage.