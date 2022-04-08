Shiba Inu metaverse land bid event is around the corner; investors lock their LEASH or Shiboshi for access.

The Dogecoin-killer's price could break out, reversing the recent downtrend in Shiba Inu.

Analysts have predicted a 70% gain in Shiba Inu as the meme coin prepares for a trend reversal.

Shiba Inu is set to auction lands over the weekend, fueling a bullish narrative among investors. The Dogecoin-killer is ready to auction 36,431 land plots in its metaverse.

Shiba Inu to auction land in the metaverse over the weekend

Shiba Inu, the Dogecoin-killer, recently announced the sale of virtual plots in its metaverse. 36,431 plots of digital real estate will be up for sale over the weekend. Shiba Inu has announced the sale to its followers on Twitter.

Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of Shiba Inu revealed that metaverse lands could become available "really soon." Since Kusama's previous announcement, the metaverse with digital real estate has been under development.

Early Access Land Bid Event Starting Soon!



We are excited to announce the drop is almost here. Have you locked your $LEASH or #SHIBOSHI yet?



"Landing" this weekend keep an eye on https://t.co/56VsqOrDb1 ️! pic.twitter.com/PqUEl1ewLK — Shib (@Shibtoken) April 7, 2022

Shiba Inu's Shibarium has now moved to the next development phase, and layer 2 has hit a key milestone.

The #SHIB MV is coming #SHIBARMY! Lands are becoming available really soon and you can get in early by locking your $LEASH or SHIBOSHIS at https://t.co/klp5m8DaQL. (Wonder if you'll end up near my land?) — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) April 5, 2022

The metaverse is currently in the Alpha phase and could soon shift into the Beta phase. Developers are looking into further updates, in a year full of surprises for the investors.

The Shiba ecosystem has opened up new investment opportunities for traders holding the meme coin and LEASH. The meme coin is getting prepared to launch its burn portal and pull more SHIB out of its circulating supply.

FXStreet analysts have evaluated the Shiba Inu price trend and predicted a 70% in the memecoin's price. There is an Adam and Eve pattern in the meme coin's price chart. A daily close above $0.0000329 could push Shiba Inu price closer to breakout, offering buyers a 70% gain.