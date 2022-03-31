- Shiba Inu price started an uptrend, posting double-digit gains over the past week in response to new announcements on the SHIB metaverse.
- In this metaverse, SHIB, LEASH and BONE will play a key role as the project evolves.
- Analysts have identified a cup-and-handle formation in Shiba Inu price trend, predicting a bullish breakout in the Dogecoin-killer.
Shiba Inu price is on track for a breakout after the latest announcement in the Dogecoin-killer’s ecosystem. The launch of SHIB metaverse opens a virtual world of possibilities for SHIB, LEASH and BONE holders.
Shiba Inu could break into an uptrend
Shiba Inu price could break into an uptrend in response to the latest announcement from the Dogecoin-killer. SHIB metaverse, a digital world made up of shared virtual spaces, could mark the next milestone in Shiba Inu’s journey as an ecosystem.
The announcement reveals a metaverse project rolled out in phases. The Shiba Inu community will play a key role in the SHIB metaverse, exploring and interacting with NFTs in the metaverse.
We are happy to welcome you to SHIB : The Metaverse. An immersive experience that is positioned to become a massive environment for the #ShibArmy to grow, share, and benefit together.https://t.co/pwcBSfUSND— Shib (@Shibtoken) March 30, 2022
Shiba Inu’s metaverse will feature 100,595 plots of virtual land, each offering an immersive environment to the community. While some lands may remain locked as key locations for travel, others will be up for private ownership or common use.
The Dogecoin-killer’s metaverse will feature avenues, boulevards, hubs and grounds for purchase. In its introductory phase, SHIB metaverse offers 36,431 plots of land as part of Growth, Defense, Technology and Currencies districts.
SHIB metaverse-based plots are divided into four categories and prices between 0.2 ETH to 1 ETH. The team has decided to use Ethereum as a land pricing token to ensure there is no downside risk to the price of Shiba Inu.
Developers believe using the ecosystem’s token poses a risk as this would involve selling and cashing them out for use. Therefore, Ethereum is used for pricing.
Owners of virtual land in the SHIB metaverse will generate passive income, collect in-game resources and generate rewards, according to the announcement by developers.
The statement reads,
We will be introducing the first special role that Shiba Inu $SHIB will play in the Metaverse. By welcoming a mechanic to burn $SHIB independently while renaming your land plot, furthermore, this should start soon after land events and public sale have ended.
The launch of SHIB metaverse is a milestone event in the development of Shiba Inu. Proponents predict it will have a positive impact on Shiba Inu price.
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the Shiba Inu price trend and identified a reversal pattern. Analysts noted an Adam and Eve pattern, a sharp valley formation followed by a round bottom. The pattern indicates a potential 21% upswing in Shiba Inu price. Analysts believe the meme coin targets $0.00035 in the ongoing price rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why XRP price at $20 seems more plausible than $589
XRP price shows an extremely optimistic setup that forecasts a retest of its all-time high and a double-digit target. On-chain metrics show that whales have been accumulating Ripple, adding credence to the thesis.
Cardano price targets $2 as ADA whales go on buying spree
Cardano price could start an uptrend in response to the rising institutional adoption and capital inflow in the altcoin. There is a massive upswing in the volume of whale transactions, over $100,000, indicating an increase in large wallet investor activity on the altcoin’s network.
TRON price bound for 40% gains after getting listed on Binance.us and launching NFT marketplace
Binance.us listed TRON on its exchange platform, fueling demand for TRON among users. Proponents believe the launch of the NFT marketplace is key to TRON's adoption and could trigger a rally in the altcoin.
Why these DeFi tokens are ready to pump
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. Here, FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.