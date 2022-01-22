Shiba Inu price weakens as SHIB bears target 28% decline

- Shiba Inu price could drop another 28% as the bears kickstart a sell-off.
- The canine-themed token sliced below $0.00002492, a critical line of defense and the lower boundary of the prevailing chart pattern.
- A technical indicator suggests that there are significantly more sellers than buyers in the market.
Shiba Inu price has put a 28% descent on the radar following a break below a crucial level of support. The bearish chart pattern has indicates that SHIB bears are planning a deep plunge toward $0.00001600.
Shiba Inu price risk skewed to the downside
Shiba Inu price has sliced below the lower boundary of the descending triangle pattern at $0.00002492 on the daily chart, suggesting a pessimistic forecast of a 35% decline toward $0.00001600.
The Arms Index (TRIN) which gauges overall market sentiment suggests that there is a massive increase in sellers than buyers in the market.
The canine-themed token has already kickstarted a descent as selling pressure significantly increased, and SHIB is still awaiting a 28% fall toward the aforementioned pessimistic target.
Additional footholds will appear at the October 8 low at $0.00002060, then at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $0.00001744 before dropping toward the pessimistic target.
However, if buying pressure increases, Shiba Inu price may face an immediate obstacle at the October 15 low at $0.00002333 before meeting another hurdle at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.00002449, near the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern.
SHIB/USDT daily chart
Shiba Inu price may be confronted with another resistance at the 21-day SMA at $0.00002987, coinciding with the upper boundary of the prevailing chart pattern.
Shiba Inu price may face an additional hurdle at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00003154 before meeting another challenge at the 50-day SMA at $0.00003305, which sits near the resistance line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
