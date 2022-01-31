Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251

- Shiba Inu price consolidates above the demand zone, extending from $0.0000158 to $0.0000193.
- Transaction data shows that SHIB sits on a massive support level and that a short-term downswing is unlikely.
- The lack of large investors’ footprint indicates that an uptrend will also be capped or lackluster.
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is currently consolidating. Going forward, investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Shiba Inu price coils up
Shiba Inu price has been on a non-stop downtrend since its all-time high on October 28, 2021. The downswing has shattered several support levels and is currently testing the 9-hour demand zone, extending from $0.0000158 to $0.0000193.
Investors can expect Shiba Inu price to stay above this foothold and see a breakout from the current consolidation, favoring the bulls. The resulting uptrend is likely to be capped at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.0000251.
Although unlikely, this 25% upswing could extend to 38% as it retests the weekly resistance barrier at $0.0000283, roughly coinciding with the 50-day SMA at $0.0000297.
SHIB/USDT 9-hour chart
Supporting a bounce from the said demand zone for Shiba Inu price is IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model. This on-chain index shows that roughly 101,740 addresses that purchased 469,850 billion SHIB tokens at an average price of $0.0000170 are present below.
Therefore, any minor selling pressure will be absorbed by these investors wanting to accumulate more.
SHIB GIOM
While things are looking up for Shiba Inu price, the number of large transactions worth $100,000 or more seems to be on a downtrend over the past three months. Such transfers have almost halved from 219 to 104, indicating that these investors are not interested in SHIB at the current price levels.
SHIB large transactions
A daily candlestick close below the $0.0000158 to $0.0000193 demand zone will create a lower low and put a large number of holders in this area, “Out of the Money.” If these investors decide to offload their holdings, it will create massive selling pressure, invalidating the bullish thesis for SHIB. This development could see Shiba Inu price fill the fair value gap and retest the eight-decimal support at $0.00000787.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano welcomes new decentralized exchange on network, ADAX goes live
Cardano has just welcomed a new decentralized exchange on its network, ADAX. The DEX uses Cardano’s Plutus smart contracts to ensure full decentralization. Cardano has reached over $70 million in total value.
Ethereum price faces further danger as bearish pattern projects 16% decline
Ethereum price is not out of the woods yet as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has formed a cautious outlook. The prevailing chart pattern projects a 16% drop if the token slices below $2,477. Ethereum price has formed a rising wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart.
Decentraland price to continue rebound rally, MANA likely to surge 15%
Decentraland price has seen a massive rebound over the last week, indicating a respite from the bearish regime. This recovery rally seems to have overcome a crucial hurdle and is likely to continue its uptrend. Decentraland price dropped 35%.
Solana upside potential hanging by a thread on support going into next week
Solana (SOL) is on the verge of opening another can of losses as the price looks set to close the trading week below the monthly S2 at $90.23. This close would set the scene going into next week for another leg lower, with first support at $61.44.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.