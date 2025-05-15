- Shiba Inu price consolidates at $0.000015 after a 3.6% correction on Wednesday.
- A Chinese firm acquired $300 million worth of Trump’s official memecoin, sparking sector-wide jittery.
- 91.4 trillion SHIB Age Consumed signals resilience among SHIB long-term holders.
Shiba Inu closed trading above $0.000015 level despite a 4% correction on Wednesday. Market reports suggest the SHIB price dip is linked to controversy surrounding a Chinese firm acquiring $300 million worth of Trump’s official memecoin.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) holds $0.000015 support level as Chinese firm triggers memecoin sector volatility
Shiba Inu price closed at $0.000015 on Wednesday, down 4% intraday, as memecoin markets reacted to a $300 million purchase of Trump’s official token by a Chinese tech company reportedly linked to TikTok stakeholders.
According to Coingecko data, SHIB's decisive close above $0.000015 means bulls maintain 7-day timeframe gains of 25%.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Action, May 15, 2025 | Source: Coingecko
While the acquisition initially stirred enthusiasm among Trump Coin loyalists, memecoin sector sentiment turned defensive on fears of potential market manipulation risks as the Trump Coin transaction represents nearly 11% of its $2.7 billion market cap at press time.
Compounding those concerns, the timing of the $300 million transaction aligns with ongoing scrutiny of Trump’s affiliation with recently launched USD1 stablecoin, leading to suspension of the GENIUS act.
Consequently, heightened fears of impending regulatory action, and congressional scrutiny, fueled risk-off sentiment for SHIB and other memecoin holders.
Nine of the Top 10 Memecoins posted losses on Wednesday
Following the controversial $300 million TRUMP transaction, the broader meme coin market endured widespread downturns on Wednesday. Nine of the top 10 tokens by market cap posted daily losses, according to Coingecko data.
The sector’s total market cap now stands at $78.6 billion, reflecting a 0.7% decline over the last 24 hours. Notably, while SHIB price plunges 3.6%, top-ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped 2.4%, as Solana’s largest memecoin BONK shed 3.5%.
Top 10 Memecoins performance, May 15, 2025 | Source: Coingecko
Only Pudgy Penguins, an NFT based memecoin project managed to buck the negative trend, posting a considerable 8% uptick.
The synchronized sell-off across the top memecoin suggests more traders are actively rotating funds towards more niche mid-cap memecoins without exposure to US regulatory scrutiny.
SHIB Age Consumed trends flat at 91.4 trillion as long-term holders show resilience
On-chain data in the wake of the $300 million Trump Coin transaction suggests that Shiba Inu's long-term holders remain reluctant to sell. Santiment’s Age Consumed metric, an indicator that multiplies the number of tokens moved by the time since they last moved, further emphasizes this narrative.
Shiba Inu saw its Age Consumed remain flat at 91.4 trillion tokens as of Thursday.
Shiba Inu Age Consumed vs. SHIB price | Source: Santiment
Notably, zooming out to a three-month view reveals a consistent pattern of lower highs in Age Consumed, even during price corrections. This rare dynamic, especially following a sector-wide bearish event, is considered bullish for two main reasons.
First, it signals the 3.6% Shiba Inu price correction on Wednesday was largely driven by short-term traders, but has not sparked panic among long-term investors, playing down the negative impact of the cautious sentiment around top ranked memecoins on Wednesday amid growing political scrutiny.
Second, such muted Age Consumed behavior after a steep correction suggests SHIB is more likely to consolidate and rebound, rather than capitulate.
This lack of significant token movement from dormant SHIB wallets implies that the conviction among holders remains firm.
If SHIB maintains the $0.000015 support and market sentiment stabilizes, an instant rebound toward $0.000018 could be on the cards.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US Senate likely to vote on the stablecoin GENIUS Act by Memorial Day as Brazil considers stringent regulations
US Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Cynthia Lummis are optimistic that the Senate will vote on the revised stablecoin bill by Memorial Day. The revised stablecoin bill has refined key elements, including ethics, consumer and bankruptcy protection.
Bitcoin retreats further as chances of major breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine peace talks weaken
Bitcoin price edges below $102,000 on Thursday after repeated rejections at the $105,000 resistance over the past five days. Neither US President Donald Trump nor Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to attend the Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Turkey.
Top 3 Gainers Amp, Aethir, Helium: AMP, ATH lead market gains as broader crypto market cools
The cryptocurrency market is taking a breather on Thursday after sustaining gains for almost two weeks, buoyed by heightened risk-on sentiment amid easing trade tensions between the United States (US) and China.
XRP price risks slashing weekly gains as liquidations surge amid falling network growth
XRP price peaked at $2.65 on Wednesday, stalling the uptrend amidst a market-wide slowdown. Long liquidations reach $8.44 million over the past 24 hours as the uptrend targeting $3.00 falters.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls aim for $105,000 after nearly 10% weekly gains
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $103,000 on Friday after rallying nearly 10% this week. Risk-on sentiment prevails as Trump announced a trade deal with the UK and ahead of the meeting with China this weekend.