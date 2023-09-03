- Shiba Inu price has found support at $0.00000784 and is sliding horizontally to hold above this level.
- Meanwhile, the ShibFest hit the ground rolling with the ShibArmy, excitingly marking the occasion.
- Although SHIB remains in the woods, invalidation of the current optimism will only occur if the price slips below $0.00000718.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has been on a downtrend since late August, recording lower lows as the bears took the driver’s seat. However, with the advent of the ShibaFest, tables could soon turn in favor of the bulls as the meme coin navigates the current inflection point.
Also Read: Shibarium sees threefold wallet growth, bullish catalysts set the stage for Shiba Inu price recovery.
ShibaFest bodes well for Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has steadily declined since August 30, falling almost 7% to the current price. However, with resounding hype from the successful ShibaFest(festival for Shiba Inu fans) that happened between September 1 and 2, the dog-themed memecoin has found support at $0.00000784, and a correction may be underway of bullish momentum increases.
Hello #ShibArmy pretty cool day yesterday at the #Shibafest with @LADSAndrew. This is Tom Wall of the band @cosmic_knot. He explained how the Sequoia trees liked to play along, but were a bit moody at times. Here is a clip where Tom is playing his guitar and the Sequoia joins… pic.twitter.com/KLHLphVwHo— SHIBLORD (@Eat62T) September 2, 2023
Shiba Inu price forecast
Shiba Inu price is at an inflection point after finding support. The momentum indicators are promising, though pending confirmation, and SHIB could soon ascend to confront the first resistance layer presented by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.00000840 or higher, tagging the 100- or 200-day EMA at $0.00000853 and $0.00000914 levels respectively.
In a highly bullish case, the Shiba Inu price could extend a neck higher to the decimals and hit the $0.00001067 resistance level, equal highs that make this hurdle significant.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flattening and attempting a curvature. Increased buying pressure could see this momentum indicator move north to signify more bulls coming in and, therefore, rising momentum. Confirmation for an uptrend would occur once the RSI breaches the 50 level to the upside.
SHIB/USDT 1-day chart
ShibaFest is a festival for the Shiba Inu fans. The celebration has reawakened dull SHIB addresses, with Santiment data showing a positive change in the volume of SHIB, active addresses, and social volume, over the last 24 hours, as shown in the chart below.
SHIB Santiment
Over the last 24 hours, the aforementioned metrics have changed direction towards the positive side.
On the flip side, with the strong bearish presence in the market currently, as indicated by the negative Awesome Oscillator, Shiba Inu price could still move north, breaking below the $0.00000718 support level.
Such a move could see Shiba Inu price dip the demand zone at around $0.00000691, an area often populated by bulls. Aggressive buying from this level could see SHIB pull back, but if it fails to hold as a support level, the meme coin could break below it at $0.00000654 to collect sell-side liquidity from the June 10 overflows.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
What is circulating supply?
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
What is market capitalization?
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
What is trading volume?
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
What is funding rate?
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
