Shiba Inu price shows the formation of an Adam and Eve pattern that forecasts a 38% gain.

A daily candlestick close above $0.0000329 will trigger this ascent to $0.0000454.

If buyers fail to hold SHIB above $0.0000235, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.

Shiba Inu price shows an interesting bottom reversal setup that forecasts massive gains. Although the pattern is far from completion, aggressive investors can stand a chance to maximize returns on the breakout.

Shiba Inu price to kick-start a move soon

Shiba Inu price action from January 5 to February 8 set up a V-shaped valley known as “Adam” and a rounded bottom formation referred to as “Eve”. The second half of the pattern aka Eve is far from completion, allowing early investors to reap more benefits.

This technical formation is a bottom reversal pattern that forecasts a 38% upswing. The target is obtained by measuring the depth of the valley and adding it to the breakout point at $0.0000329, which reveals the destination at $0.00000454.

Eager investors can start betting on this rally from the current position at $0.0000265, which would reveal a 70% gain. Moreover, the presence of the daily demand zone, extending from $0.0000235 to $0.0000255 makes the upswing for early market participants a compelling bet.

SHIB/USDT 1-day chart

While things are looking extremely optimistic for Shiba Inu price, investors need to be careful until a breakout above $0.0000329 occurs. A failure to do so could multiple the downside risk.

If buyers fail to hold SHIB above $0.0000235, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, Shiba Inu price could crash 10% to retest the March 13 swing low at $0.0000211.