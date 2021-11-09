Shiba Inu prepares to resume bull run as AMC theaters explores accepting SHIB as payment

- Shiba Inu whale adds $1.15 billion worth of SHIB tokens to his portfolio amidst ongoing ETH and BTC bull run.
- AMC entertainment announces in their Q3 earnings call that they are exploring ways of accepting SHIB payments at their theatres.
- Shiba Inu has crossed over 930,000 holders.
- Over 12% of new SHIB wallets were added when the memecoin was at its peak.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu is gearing up for another bull run as SHIB may be accepted by an American movie theater chain. This is likely to boost SHIB’s utility and trigger a price rally in the memecoin.
Shiba Inu prepares for comeback in the current bull market
Ethereum and Bitcoin have resumed their upward climb, and proponents have noted capital rotation from altcoins and memecoins to the top two cryptocurrencies. The overall market capitalization has crossed $3 trillion, and Shiba Inu, the memecoin, is struggling to recover from the recent drop in price.
The total number of Shiba Inu holders has been rising for the past two months, and the number has now crossed 930,000. Ethereum whales and large wallet investors continue accumulating SHIB through the dip. Historically, accumulation by whales has fueled a bullish narrative for SHIB price.
A Shiba Inu whale added $1.15 billion worth of SHIB to a wallet during the BTC and ETH bull run. This move has turned investors bullish on the memecoin’s price.
Twitter is abuzz with news of AMC Theatres considering accepting SHIB as a means of payment. Adam Smith, CEO of AMC Theatres, has hinted at a SHIB listing. Smith recently tweeted:
TWITTER POLL #2: As you know, you can now purchase AMC gift cards using cryptocurrency, and our IT group is writing code so that soon we can accept online payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dogecoin among others. Should we strive to take Shiba Inu too?— Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) October 29, 2021
In their Q3 earnings call, AMC Theatres revealed that they are exploring the possibility of accepting SHIB.
Shiba Inu’s social and market activity indicates a bullish outlook as the memecoin prepares for recovery.
Experts have criticized the centralized nature of SHIB, where ten wallets hold 72% of the circulating SHIB supply.
Mark Cullen, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader, has evaluated the SHIB price trend and considers the memecoin likely to bounce for another leg up.
-- $SHIB UPDATE --— AlphaBTC (@mark_cullen) November 8, 2021
#Shiba looks like it could bounce here for another leg up, following the path
If it can't break the pink trend line then I fear it will drop to the next high volume node below before a major bounce@Shibtoken pic.twitter.com/y9rmL3YFw0
FXStreet analysts consider that below $0.000066 SHIB remains bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin fund inflows dominate market as BTC reaches all-time high
Institutional funds invested in cryptocurrencies this year so far have already topped 2020, according to the latest report by CoinShares. Digital asset inflows across crypto asset managers reached $8.9 billion following 12 consecutive weeks of inflows.
Litecoin price to provide buy opportunity before LTC shoots for $320
Litecoin price has been on a slow uptrend since September 29 but exploded on November 8. This volatile move has breached a crucial barrier and turned it to the bulls’ advantage, suggesting that an upswing is likely. A daily close below $189.75 ...
Mastercard to launch crypto payment cards across Asia-Pacific as adoption rises
Mastercard has inked partnerships with three entities that will allow the payment firm to launch crypto-backed payment cards in the Asia Pacific region. Consumers and merchants in the region would be able to obtain digital asset-linked Mastercard debit, credit and prepaid cards.
XLM price breakout imminent as Stellar’s technicals show strength
XLM price coiling for an explosive move higher. The three-week Ichimoku chart gives an apparent reason why XLM has had difficulty moving higher. A successful move above resistance could see XLM outperform nearly the entire altcoin market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.