Shiba Inu edges closer to 200% breakout as SHIB prepares to eat another zero

- Shiba Inu price rallied 32% as it bounced off the flag’s lower trend line, hinting at a breakout.
- A decisive daily close above $0.0000649 will confirm the start of a 220% ascent to $0.000197.
- If SHIB produces a convincing close below $0.0000479, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Shiba Inu price is traversing inside a continuation pattern that suggests a breakout is near. However, breaking free from this setup forecasts a massive upswing that could more than triple the market value of SHIB. Therefore, investors need to keep a close eye on the Dogecoin killer.
Shiba Inu price prepares a frontal assault
Shiba Inu price is traversing a continuation pattern known as a bull flag. SHIB set up a new high on October 28 at $0.0000885 after rallying 220% in roughly six days. This move constitutes a flagpole, and what followed it was a consolidation in the form of lower highs and lower lows, which resulted in the formation of a flag.
The technical formation forecasts a 220% ascent, determined by adding the flagpole’s height to the breakout point to reveal the target at $0.000197. However, a breakout will occur if Shiba Inu price produces a daily close above $0.0000649. Investors are advised to wait for a secondary confirmation that arrives after SHIB sets up a higher high above $0.0000781.
While the ascent is straightforward, market participants should expect Shiba Inu price to slow down around $0.000123, which is the bullish target from the bullish pennant pattern that broke out on October 20.
SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if Shiba Inu price retests $0.0000479, it will create a makeshift double bottom pattern that will allow the bulls to give the uptrend another go. However, if the buyers fail to defend this barrier, it will invalidate the bull flag’s bullish thesis, pushing SHIB to enter the demand zone, extending from $0.0000328 to $0.0000446.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC coils up as hype moves from ETF to Metaverse
Bitcoin price has spent roughly two weeks consolidating around a psychological barrier and shows no affinity to move higher or lower. This indecision indicates reduced volatility and that an explosive move is on its way. One possible fundamental driver for such a move could be the introduction of a spot Bitcoin ETF currently awaiting approval by the SEC.
Shiba Inu crashes as SHIB whales sell en masse
Shiba Inu coin lost market capitalization to Dogecoin and slipped out of the top ten cryptocurrencies. Proponents consider SHIB highly centralized as the concentration of Shiba Inu holdings in whale wallets comes under scrutiny.
Polkadot price eyes 50% ascent contingent on a bounce from this crucial barrier
Polkadot price has shown strength over the past few days despite the big crypto’s weakness, and Polkadot’s recent upswing has breached a crucial level, indicating the start of a new leg-up.
XLM consolidates as Stellar waits for breakout to $0.55
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Stellar might go next.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.