- Bitcoin price has historically retraced in the six months before the anticipated halving, setting the target at $20,000.
- Investors are highly bearish, awaiting a correction of the fake rally, with 51% of all open BTC futures positions going short.
- Bitcoin dominance shot up to 51.95%, the highest since April 2021 and last grazed by BTC in June, which suggests trouble for altcoins.
Bitcoin price is stabilizing after a rally on Monday owing to the fake BTC ETF approval report. Since then, traders have become more bearish after losing more than $86 million in liquidations on Monday.
Other factors, including data from the BTC futures market and historical patterns ahead of Bitcoin halvings – the next halving is expected in early-to-mid 2024 – point to bearish pressure for the big crypto.
Daily Digest: Traders want Bitcoin to crash
- Even before Bitcoin price rallied on October 16, traders were betting on a decline, but this sentiment intensified over the past 48 hours thanks to the fake report-induced rise in Bitcoin price. The Long/Short ratio on Binance showed that close to 51% of all traders with an open BTC futures position are looking to short the cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin Long/Short ratio
Given that Bitcoin price is trading at $28,325 at the time of writing, hovering around the support line of $28,354, it is likely that the digital asset may decline. This could send BTC back to $27,418.
- But this bearish outlook is not just for the micro timeframe but macro as well. According to popular analyst Rekt Capital, BTC is probably going to see another 30% decline by the time Bitcoin halving takes place. This prediction is based on the historical move of the cryptocurrency about 180 days before the halving occurs.
Bitcoin price crashed by 24.45% in 2015 and 38% in 2019 between the halving event and the 26 weeks before it. This sets the macro target for the digital asset at $20,000.
#BTC— Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) October 17, 2023
Bitcoin is ~180 days away from its Bitcoin Halving
At this point in the cycle, Bitcoin retraced -25% in 2015/2016 and -38% in 2019
History suggests a retrace is possible
A -30% retrace from current prices would see Bitcoin drop to ~$20,000$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/B3ROO6FJEr
- Nevertheless, there are other factors that could still invalidate this prediction, such as the spot Bitcoin ETFs. Although the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decision on the recent applications, Ark Invest’s founder, Cathie Wood, recently stated that the SEC is showing a change in its behavior. According to Wood, the regulator is engaging with Ark Invest on their spot BTC ETF, which is a bullish signal concerning its approval.
- But while it may be good news for Bitcoin price, it is not the best news for altcoins. The reason behind this is the growing dominance of Bitcoin, which increased after the Monday rally. At the moment, the BTC dominance stands at 51.93%, which is a 30-month high, and has only been touched by Bitcoin once in June.
Bitcoin dominance
This translates to trouble for altcoins since the altcoin season will be pushed further, leaving non-BTC investors facing losses.
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price to likely correct its recent rally
Bitcoin price may have completed an exhaustion bar after retreating from the unexpected rise on Monday but it has so far failed to follow through lower. This could lead to further downside, however, so far bearish action has been tame and contained.
BTC remains above the support line at $27,418, and the 50,100 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). It is still overall in an uptrend given the key June lows at $24,750 have so far held.
Losing the clutch of EMAs would be a bearish sign, however, and could result in BTC hitting $26,430.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
Despite the fake out and subsequent retraction spelling bad news for BTC, if Bitcoin price can find some bullish support, it could continue higher. The longer-term trend is marginally bullish despite the sideways activity throughout most of the year. A reclaim of the $28,354 level as support and rise to an intra-day high of $29,000 is possible. If BTC can sustain said levels, it could reconfirm the bullish bias and continue higher.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin-to-Gold Ratio more than halves between 2021 and 2023
Bitcoin-to-Gold ratio has more than halved over the past two years. Bitcoin is underperforming gold based on the 2023 ratio of 15 against its 2021 figure of 35. Fed's monetary tightening as a response to persistent inflation could propel Bitcoin's price higher.
Tether volume more than doubles as top whales accumulate USDT amid ETF mania
Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market cap, experienced a surge at the start of this week, reaching a two-month high in terms of transaction volume. Tether's volume soared from $12 billion to an impressive $47 billion in just one day.
XRP whales emerge after Ripple IPO rumors resurface
The XRP community is abuzz with speculation as Ripple's IPO rumors have resurfaced. Meanwhile, a multi-million-dollar XRP whale transaction coincides with renewed discussions about the company's potential initial public offering (IPO).
Etheruem price rise remains restricted as “billionaire” wallets now hold a third of ETH tokens
Ethereum price is finding difficulty in achieving a breakthrough for about two months now. However, this has not rubbed off on the investors in any way, who are standing more bullish now than they ever were, especially the big buck holders.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bears challenge crypto’s 2023 bull rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at a critical juncture in the weekly time frame, where bulls and bears are battling for control. However, a multi-time-frame analysis shows that BTC is bullish daily and is likely to rally higher.