SEC postpones final ruling on VanEck Bitcoin ETF to November

- The SEC has once again decided to extend its review on the VanEck Bitcoin ETF proposal.
- Since the agency has already delayed the decision twice, this marks the final chance for the crypto ETF to be approved.
- The final ruling will be made on November 14.
The Securities & Exchange Commission has decided to extend its review of the VanEck Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposal. The regulator stated that it would be making a decision whether to approve or reject the ETF on November 14.
SEC punts on VanEck Bitcoin ETF decision again
VanEck first filed the Bitcoin ETF application in December last year. Since then, the securities regulator has delayed and extended its review period without giving an answer.
The agency stated that it would be extending the time period to approve or disapprove the proposed rule change for an additional 60 days.
Currently, no Bitcoin ETFs have been approved in the United States due to a concern in price manipulation by the SEC. Cryptocurrency ETFs have been gaining traction around the world as they enable investors to delve into digital assets without holding the underlying asset.
While the New York-based asset manager continues to wait for approval, a dozen other companies are also awaiting an answer from the financial watchdog on their crypto ETFs. These firms include One River Asset Management, Ark Invest and SkyBridge Capital.
Since the SEC can only extend its consideration period for prospective ETFs three times, November 14 will mark the final decision on whether VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF will see the light of day.
Many Bitcoin ETFs filed with the securities regulator have been based on the BTC spot market. However, SEC Chair Gary Gensler previously remarked that he would be more open to approving a crypto ETF that does not offer direct exposure to the new asset class. He further stated that funds with exposure to futures may be preferred.
Bitcoin price to resume uptrend but bulls need to commit
Bitcoin price appears to be recovering from the massive crash on September 7. The leading cryptocurrency is treading above a major support level but is finding difficulty overcoming its next hurdle.
The major obstacle appears to be at the 200 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), which sits near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $47,747. The following resistances are also close by, detailed by the 100 and 50 four-hour SMAs at $48,592 and $49,173, respectively.
Should Bitcoin price eventually manage to slice above these hurdles, the final major obstacle for BTC is at the diagonal trend line, which has flipped from support to become resistance for the bellwether cryptocurrency at $50,081. Only a claim above this level would see the leading digital asset post a major recovery and resume its rally.
BTC/USDT 4-hour chart
If the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level proves to be too strong for the bulls, Bitcoin price may continue to move sideways. BTC may discover immediate support at the start of the demand zone at $45,384, extending to $42,728.
The Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) support line further highlights that the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, which sits within the demand zone at $44,121, acts as significant support for BTC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Coinbase denies rumors of relisting XRP, Ripple drops 10%
XRP trading pairs appeared on the Coinbase exchange platform leading investors to believe that the firm relisted the token. Coinbase quickly denied these rumors ...
ETH roars back to $4,000
A historical technical level offers ETH buyers a good entry point. Ethereum acts as a perfect buy-the-dip asset. Expect further upside for the altcoin towards $4,000.
Stellar bears to take control if $0.40 resistance holds
XLM price action struggles to regain a clear move towards the $0.40 level. Strong Ichimoku resistance levels ahead. The inside bar creates possibilities for both bulls and bears.
Analysts expect an impulsive Bitcoin bounce despite market-wide fear
The correction in the Bitcoin market highlights the need to book profits consistently along the rally. Despite the market-wide recovery, Bitcoin price is stagnating under resistance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.