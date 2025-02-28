- The SEC noted in a statement that federal securities laws do not bind meme coins.
- The agency clarified that securities laws protect neither meme coin purchasers nor holders.
- House Democrats are set to introduce a bill that prevents political figures from launching meme coins.
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) released an official statement on its website on Thursday, clarifying that meme coins are not subject to federal securities laws.
Meanwhile, House Democrats are seeking to introduce a Modern Emoluments and Malfeasance Enforcement (MEME) bill prohibiting political figures and their families from launching meme coins.
SEC says meme coins are not securities, Democrats to introduce MEME bill
The SEC's Division of Corporation Finance stated in a press release that it does not consider meme coins as securities under federal law.
"It is the Division's view that transactions in the types of meme coins described in this statement, do not involve the offer and sale of securities under the federal securities laws," highlighted the SEC.
Due to their nature, the agency clarified that meme coins are not bound by the Securities Act of 1933.
The SEC views meme coins generally as "collectibles" bought for social interaction and entertainment as they do not fall under any common financial instruments outlined in securities laws.
It also stated that this class of cryptocurrencies is majorly driven by market demand and speculation. As such, the agency clarified that federal securities laws do not bind meme coin holders and purchasers.
"Persons who participate in the offer and sale of meme coins do not need to register their transactions with the Commission under the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act") or fall within one of the Securities Act's exemptions from registration," the SEC added.
However, Khurram Dara, a lawyer at Bain Capital Crypto, pointed out a caveat in the SEC's statement.
This basically confirms what we already knew and the consensus legal view – that true memecoins where there are no promises/pooling of funds for future development, etc. are not investment contracts.— Khurram Dara (@KhurramDara) February 27, 2025
BUT folks seems to be glossing over the very important caveat and warning in… https://t.co/ctKmXevltz pic.twitter.com/mQDPpwAnsQ
"Fraudulent conduct related to the offer and sale of meme coins may be subject to enforcement action or prosecution by other federal or state agencies under other federal and state laws," the SEC concluded.
The SEC's statement comes amid House Democrats' plans to introduce a new bill prohibiting politicians and their families from issuing meme coins.
California Rep Sam Liccardo — who currently spearheads the new legislation — stated in an interview with ABC News that he is set to launch a MEME bill.
The bill aims to influence all political offices, including the presidential office, from "exploiting the public for personal gain."
Rep Liccardo is allegedly targeting the actions of President Donald Trump, who participated in the TRUMP meme coin launch a few days before his inauguration.
The rapid success of the TRUMP meme coin was quickly faced with sell-offs. The token has declined over 50% in the past month, stirring criticisms among crypto community members toward the president.
However, Crypto Czar David Sacks told Fox Business last month that he viewed the TRUMP meme coin as a collectible.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin recovers above $85,000 while institutional investors offload their holdings
Bitcoin (BTC) recovers slightly and trades around $86,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after falling nearly 15% at one point this week. US President Donald Trump’s ongoing tariff news and falling institutional demand fueled the BTC’s correction.
ONDO Finance partners with Mastercard: Tokenized Real-World Assets to Multi-Token Network
Ondo Finance announces a partnership with Mastercard to bring tokenized Real-World Assets to Mastercard’s Multi-Token Network.. This integration will bring Ondo’s OUSG token to MTN, enabling businesses to access the benefits of tokenized treasuries seamlessly.
Solana Price Forecast: DTCC lists first SOL futures ETF, will it avert $130 breakdown?
Solana price edges higher and trades near $140 at the time of writing on Thursday after tumbling from $172 to $134 this week as FTX estate’s impending token unlock looms ahead despite early gains from a new SOL Exchange Traded Fund listing.
XRP remains in murky waters as SEC drags feet in dismissing its case against Ripple
XRP has witnessed heavy losses since the beginning of the week, dropping nearly 15% as the crypto market stretches its losses. Ripple community members continue to expect an end to the SEC's multi-year lawsuit as the agency closes another investigation.
Bitcoin: BTC demand and liquidity conditions remain weak
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since early February, hovering around $98,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Despite this consolidation, US Bitcoin spot ETFs data recorded a total net outflow of $489.60 million until Thursday, hinting signs of weakness among institutional investors.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.