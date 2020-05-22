- The author of the best-selling “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, has urged his followers to buy Bitcoin, gold and silver.
- According to him, the Fed’s printing “fake dollars” will not save us from the ongoing economic crisis.
- Earlier, Kiyosaki had shared his BTC price prediction - $75,000 in three years.
Robert Kiyosaki, a popular author and an American businessman, recently said that the only way people can save themselves is by purchasing Bitcoin, gold and silver. In a recent tweet, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” explained that there is trouble brewing for the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, the Fed’s printing “fake dollars” to mitigate the situation will not be helpful. Kiyosaki tweeted:
NEW YORK CITY GOING BROKE. All cities count on INCOME TAX, SALES TAX & REAL ESTATE TAXES, especially COMMERCIAL RE. Add pension contributions for teachers firefighters & police. USA GOING BROZkE. FED PRINTING FAKE $ cannot SAVE YOU. Get gold silver Bitcoin and SAVE YOUR SELF. [email protected]
Earlier, Kiyosaki had said that the economy is collapsing and the Federal Reserve is incompetent with the trillions in liquidity being infused into the system. He had also shared his BTC price prediction - $75,000 in three years. Last month, in a podcast, Kiyosaki had said:
The reason I endorse bitcoin is just for one frickin’ reason — you’re not part of the system.
