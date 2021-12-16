Sandbox price rebounds strongly on news of metaverse expansion and partnerships

Sandbox partnered with Dreams Quest to expand its metaverse and power play-to-earn games in its ecosystem.

The metaverse token has posted over 14% gains within the past 24 hours making a strong comeback from the recent price drop.

Adidas originals launched NFTs after joining the Sandbox metaverse, joining 165 other brands that have developed experiences in the ecosystem.

Analysts believe that the short term bottom is in for Sandbox, the metaverse token is now ready for a price rally.

Sandbox price rebound makes analysts bullish on the metaverse token. With new partnerships and institutions pouring capital into the metaverse, Sandbox price has made a comeback from the price drop.

Sandbox partners with Dreams Quest to expand its metaverse

Sandbox, the metaverse gaming ecosystem, recently announced its partnership with Dreams Quest (a metaverse-based economy). The partnership will allow Sandbox users to create and play games alongside the Dream Quest ecosystem.

The new partnership could help drive mass adoption as retail players join the Sandbox ecosystem.

Over 165 brands have joined the Sandbox ecosystem to offer metaverse experiences to their users. Adidas Originals announced the launch of its NFTs after joining the Sandbox metaverse. The collection will be the first of its kind from the brand and buyers will have access to Adidas Original experiences in the Sandbox metaverse.

With the rising popularity of the metaverse, Sandbox’s push to expand its ecosystem and power play-to-earn games are driving the token’s adoption.

Sandbox price is up 14% over the past 24 hours as the metaverse token recovers from the recent drop. Analysts are bullish on the metaverse token’s recovery.

@MuroCrypto, a pseudonymous crypto analyst believes that metaverse tokens like Sandbox are in line for a price rally.

@AltcoinSherpa believes that Sandbox has hit a short-term bottom.

$SAND: I think the short term bottom is mostly in. This looks decent. #SAND pic.twitter.com/gGxRKKvLLG — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) December 13, 2021

FXStreet analysts believe that Sandbox price is stuck in a tight range, presenting a profitable opportunity.