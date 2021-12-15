- Sandbox price remains in a technical correction.
- Lower prices are expected, but a slight bounce may occur in the interim.
- The weekly chart continues to point to a much deeper move south.
Sandbox price and the broader metaverse and gaming token sector remain overbought. More room south is likely, and if the broader market faces a bullish recovery, that may even accelerate the selling of SAND.
Sandbox may experience a bounce before selling resumes
Sandbox price has a combination of support on the weekly chart and the daily chart, suggesting it may have a small bounce before further selling occurs. The currently weekly candlestick has found support against the weekly Tenkan-Sen at $4.60 and the Kijun-Sen at $4.31. But the Relative Strength Index continues to drift south from primary overbought levels, and no regular or hidden bullish divergence exists in the Composite Index.
On the daily chart, there is no Ichimoku support until the Chikou Span hits the bodies of the candlesticks below it, the closest at $4.65. Below that, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement may contribute to some solid intermediate support. The Relative Strength Index is between the oversold levels of 40 and 50 but continues to slope down. While near historical lows, the Composite Index has a strong hook south, warning that selling pressure may not have eased up yet.
SAND/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
Because such a large amount of the altcoin space remains below 50% or more from its recent all-time highs, traders should expect some outflows and profit-taking of Sandbox price and other tokens in the same space. Capital will undoubtedly be transferred into cryptocurrency assets that are better positioned to experience must anticipated rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
This hedge fund poured over $456 million into Ethereum in a week as ETH price dipped
While Ethereum price has risen significantly this year, the token has recently suffered several periods of volatility lately, reaching a swing low at $3,675. Ethereum fear and greed index is displaying a reading of 34, indicating fear which suggests that the token may be slightly oversold.
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT stabilizes for a 20% rally
Polkadot price has tagged the $24.84 support floor twice, suggesting that the bulls are building up momentum. Investors can expect DOT to see a quick 20% run-up to $30.89 from its current position. If the altcoin sets up a swing low below $24.35, the bullish thesis will face invalidation.
US Senator Sherrod Brown warns stablecoin investors could end up losing all of their money
Brown stated in a Senate Banking Committee hearing that stablecoins are neither decentralized nor transparent. He further warned investors that they could lose all of their money in stablecoins.
Chainlink primed for a short squeeze that catapults LINK to $26
Chainlink price action, like the majority of the cryptocurrency market, has suffered some intense sell-offs and moves into possible bear market territory. Buyers have been able to stave off a clear bear market level within the Ichimoku system.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.