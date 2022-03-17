Safemoon price due for further downside as Bullish count is invalidated.

-
Safemoon price has invalidated a potential 50% recovery rally.
Bears are in complete control of the trend.
A break above $0.00138 will invalidate this thesis.
Safemoon price is in jeopardy, as the bears have taken complete control of the trend. At the current time, there is no indication of a bullish reversal.
Safemoon price looks dangerous.
Safemoon price displayed bullish sentiment last week after a bullish impulse led to a pennant-like consolidation. It was emphasized in the previous thesis not to be an early buyer as a potential sucker's rally could be underway. Just days later, the bears revealed their true power and completely invalidated the impulse by taking out the low yesterday at 0.00100.
Safemoon price is now consolidating just below the previous invalidation level and will likely continue to drop further in the weeks to come.
Safemoon/USD 1-Day Chart
Safemoon price still has the potential to rebound for some upside as what we may have seen from recent price action could fit under the criteria of an "X Wave" amongst Elliott Wave analysts. However, consolidation and price action will be needed before forecasting bullish sentiment. The bears have complete control of the trend and will likely send the Safemoon price into $0.00070 and below. Unfortunately, Safemoon investors should consider what their portfolio will look like between 20 and 30% below today's price of $0.00100 in the future.
One can expect Safemoon to go range bound and drop further unless the top of the previous consolidation at $0.00138 is touched. Should this happen, then a chance for Safemoon price to rally between 30% and 50% will be back on the table, with bulls targeting prices at $0.00150 and $0.00180, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
