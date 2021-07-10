SafeMoon price rebounds but not out of the woods yet

- SAFEMOON price rebounds from two-week lows.
- Symmetrical triangle breakdown on the 1D chart keeps the downside exposed.
- RSI recovers but still remains in the bearish region.
SafeMoon price is attempting a recovery from two-week lows of $0.000002769 on Saturday, as the bears catch a breather after two straight days of declines.
There is no encouraging news for SAFEMOON, as chart-driven price movements continue to lead the way amid a lackluster performance seen across the crypto market.
The meme-based coin is currently consolidating the recent downside around $0.0000028, shedding 4% on the week.
SAFEMOON/USD: Path of least resistance appears to the downside
SAFEMOON’s technical setup on the daily chart paints a bearish picture, despite the latest uptick.
The price confirmed a downside breakout from a symmetrical triangle on Friday, paving the way for deeper losses.
Therefore, SafeMoon bears remain poised to test the key support near $0.000002765, below which the $0.0000020 psychological level could be put at risk.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades flattish while within the bearish territory, keeping the bearish undertone intact for SAFEMOON.
SAFEMOON/USD: Daily chart
Alternatively, if the buyers find acceptance above the triangle support-turned-resistance at $0.000002912, then the rebound could gain momentum towards the bearish 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $0.000003022.
Further up, the triangle resistance at $0.000003131 could come into play, which if taken out on a daily closing basis would invalidate the bearish breakdown. Such a move may then call for a bullish reversal in the near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price eyes $0.00000731 on a firm break below 21-DMA
SHIB price sees a bearish consolidation within a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. Shiba Inu needs acceptance below 21-DMA to test the $0.00000731 support. The daily RSI remains bearish while 50-DMA caps the upside attempts.
Cardano price gearing up for a fresh downswing towards $1.2025
Cardano (ADA/USD) is looking to resume the recent downtrend following a temporary reversal from weekly lows of $1.2833 reached on Friday. Rising channel breakdown on the 12-hour chart calls for a test of the $1.20 level.
Stellar price remains vulnerable whilst below 21-DMA
Stellar Lumens (XLM/USD) is back in red on Saturday, still capped below 21-DMA. Only a daily closing above 21-DMA could negate the downside bias. Stellar price sees immediate support at $0.2286 amid bearish RSI.
SafeMoon price rebounds but not out of the woods yet
SafeMoon price is attempting a recovery from two-week lows of $0.000002769 on Saturday, as the bears catch a breather after two straight days of declines. A symmetrical triangle breakdown on the 1D chart keeps the downside exposed.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.