Russian government abandons plan to ban crypto, introduces roadmap for regulation

- The Russian government has abandoned its plan to ban cryptocurrencies and introduced a roadmap for its adoption.
- The government plans to identify clients, violations and cryptocurrency platforms in Russia.
- The central bank of Russia believes that it is advisable to implement a regulatory and restrictive cryptocurrency regime.
The central bank of Russia has abandoned plans to ban cryptocurrency. The Russian government is preparing a roadmap for cryptocurrency regulation.
Russia prepares to embrace crypto regulation
The Russian government revealed its preparation to introduce a roadmap for cryptocurrency adoption. Dmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, has approved the roadmap for cryptocurrencies. It provides for regulating cryptocurrencies instead of a ban and identifying clients, violations, and cryptocurrency platforms.
Regulators and federal agencies in Russia were part of the roadmap’s preparation. The Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Digital Development were involved in the preparation of the roadmap for cryptocurrency regulation alongside the Central Bank of Russia.
The regulators that participated in the development of the roadmap believe that the infrastructure of the cryptocurrency market contains both advantages and risks. The Russian government considers it key to implement the concept of a regulatory regime rather than a shadow ban on cryptocurrencies.
By May 2022, the Russian government expects to work on the attributes and functionality of a compliance control system. By November, the Financial Action Task Force for Money Laundering (FATF) would offer a system of regulatory measures.
The Russian ministry of finance is keen on regulating crypto. The central bank of Russia proposed the initial ban on crypto. The Central bank concluded its report with the following:
The Bank of Russia has repeatedly noted high risks to the stability and the stability of a high-risk financial system of the Russian Federation associated with the circulation and the use of cryptocurrency.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Largest DeFi exploit of 2022 wipes out $80 million from Qubit's Ethereum-BSC bridge
Ethereum-BSC bridge of Qubit Finance suffered a hack to the tune of $80 million in the largest DeFi exploit of 2022. Hackers exploited the "deposit" function to steal cryptocurrencies from Qubit Finance.
Decentraland bulls go against the bearish trend, targeting $2.60
Decentraland (MANA) price has been on the front foot in a challenging market environment. MANA bulls look ready to eke out 28% of gains for this week after the price lifted from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and is now set to pop and stay above the monthly S1 support level.
Charles Hoskinson awaits launch of Vaccuumlabs DEX on the Cardano network
Cardano network activity hit a peak with a spike in transactions on the network. Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of IOHK, is awaiting the launch of Vaccuumlab's DEX on the Cardano network.
Why Bitcoin has entered a new bear market
Bitcoin price has tumbled to a multi-month low below $33,000, as the leading cryptocurrency loses 50% of its value from its all-time high in November 2021. This marks the second-worst sell-off since the bear market that spanned from 2018 to 2020.
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.