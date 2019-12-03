Ver’s stance is based on the increasing adoption of BCH by many merchants who spend it like traditional money.

According to him, Bitcoin Cash, and not Bitcoin, uses the tech as originally designed by Satoshi Nakamoto.

Roger Ver aka “Bitcoin Jesus” recently had an interview on CNBC’s “Power Lunch”. In the interview, Ver stated the price of Bitcoin Cash may increase "a thousand times." His stance was based on the increasing adoption of Bitcoin Cash by several merchants and people spend Bitcoin Cash like traditional money. Ver, who is the founder of Bitcoin.com, said that Bitcoin Cash is the actual cryptocurrency that utilizes the tech as originally designed by the anonymous inventor of Bitcoin.

I think [Bitcoin Cash] has the ability to go up a thousand times where it is currently, because it’s looking to become peer-to-peer electronic cash for the entire world. And it has more physical shops accepting it around the world. It has more infrastructure being built on top of it. It’s really an amazing investment. As one of the greatest investors ever said, Warren Buffett, ‘Be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy.’ I think that’s true in general and specifically true about Bitcoin Cash.

Ver also claims that Bitcoin.com receives tens of thousands of new sign-ups requests each day. Bitcoin.com offers a suite of services to help people buy, use, and store Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash securely.

The thing that I got so excited about when Bitcoin was less than $1 was peer-to-peer electronic cash for the world where you could send and receive any amount of money with anyone, anywhere, instantly, basically for free and there was nothing that anyone could do to stop it. I’ve been giving that little speech since 2011. It’s still completely true about Bitcoin Cash today. It’s no longer true about what everybody is calling Bitcoin. Bitcoin today is this brand, but the actual technology that works that made Bitcoin popular to begin with is now called Bitcoin Cash.



