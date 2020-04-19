Bitcoin Cash (BCH) proponent, Roger Ver, claims he paid thousands of dollars in Bitcoin (BTC) fees on multiple occasions.
"I paid a thousand dollars in fees for a single transaction on the Bitcoin network, more times than I can count," Ver said in a video posted by Bitcoin Meme Hub on Twitter.
Bitcoin forked in 2017, causing a difference in fees and speed
Bitcoin's chain split into Bitcoin Core and Bitcoin Cash in 2017, dividing a chunk of the community after disagreements over the asset.
Proponents of big blocks wanted faster transactions at lower cost. Those folks veered off with the BCH side of the fork. Bitcoin Core advocates wanted to keep a lower block size, partly to help BTC remain decentralized.
The Bitcoin Cash community saw even further divide in 2018, when BCH itself split into Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin Satoshi's Vision (BSV).
Roger Ver often argues the transaction fee angle
A well-known name in the crypto industry, Roger Ver has argued the point of fees and usability many times, often lobbying that BTC is too slow, expensive, and unable to scale.
On April 7, Reddit user, Braclayrab, posted that, "If everyone on BTC wanted to move their coins, it would take 165 days."
"That's almost six months," Ver said in an April 9 video response to the Reddit post. "Does that not seem crazy to anyone else."
Users saw similar difficulties near the peak of Bitcoin's $20,000 bull run in 2017 and early 2018, when transactions stalled amid soaring fees. Ver has often riffed on the concept of Bitcoin Core being a slow and expensive network, pointing toward BCH as an alternative.
In contrast, BTC proponents, such as programmer Jimmy Song, often mention the other side of the table, in keeping BTC decentralized through smaller blocks.
Bitcoin Cash recently completed its halving roughly one month before Bitcoin's scheduled May halving event.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum skyrockets, ignors another hack attack on DeFi protocol
BTC/USD has regained ground above $7,200 during early Asian hours to trade at $7,220 at the time of writing. The coin has grown by 1.5% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD utperforms BTC on a macro level
Ripple price performance has lagged behind other major cryptoassets since the beginning of 2019. Although 2020 looked bullish for the token, at the moment the future of XRP in terms of price performance is still bleak especially after losing ...
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD soars 3% as focus shifts to $200
Ethereum price is showing its prowess among the top three and other major cryptocurrencies on the market. Following the breakout on Thursday last week, Ether has called several resistance levels including $160, $170 and ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD swing to $50 seems imminent
Litecoin is trading within an ascending channel amid recovery from the devastating price crash in March. A bullish price action in the first week of April tried to close in on $50 but fizzled out at $48.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.