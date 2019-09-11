Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD lack of directional commitment creates vulnerabilities

- Ripple's XRP price on Wednesday is trading marginally in the red, down some 1.50%.
- XRP/USD price is yet to see any form of directional commitment, as it remains within the confinements of a bearish pennant.
- The price over the last three sessions has been cooling and further narrowing.
Spot rate: 0.2554
Relative change: -1.50%
High: 0.2609
Low: 0.2524
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.255
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.39
|Today daily open
|0.2586
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2623
|Daily SMA50
|0.2849
|Daily SMA100
|0.3389
|Daily SMA200
|0.338
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2638
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2535
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2671
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2473
|Previous Monthly High
|0.3308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2392
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2574
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2599
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2534
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2482
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.243
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2638
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.269
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2742
XRP/USD daily chart
- Price action is further narrowing via the daily chart view, within a bearish pennant pattern.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- The price is moving within a horizontal channel structure, awaiting an incoming breakout.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD stays dangerously close to $10,000,
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls struggle to keep the price above $10,000. The coin tested waters below this critical handle twice on Wednesday; however, each time new buyers popped in and saved the situation.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins succumb to bearish sentiments
The global cryptocurrency market resumed the decline on Wednesday as failure to settle above critical technical levels discouraged short-term bulls and triggered some profit-taking.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles below $180.00 amid growing bearish sentiments
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.3 billion has broken below $180.00 to trade at $178.70 at the time of writing. ETH/USD has lost 1.2% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
EOS technical analysis: EOS/USD charts a bearish day after three straight bullish days
EOS/USD is currently trending in a flag formation and has gone down from $3.88 to $3.75 this Tuesday. While the price is trending above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) but has found resistance at the SMA 50 curve.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.