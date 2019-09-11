Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD lack of directional commitment creates vulnerabilities

Cryptos |

 

  • Ripple's XRP price on Wednesday is trading marginally in the red, down some 1.50%. 
  • XRP/USD price is yet to see any form of directional commitment, as it remains within the confinements of a bearish pennant. 
  • The price over the last three sessions has been cooling and further narrowing. 

 

Spot rate:                 0.2554

Relative change:      -1.50%

High:                         0.2609

Low:                          0.2524

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.255
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -1.39
Today daily open 0.2586
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2623
Daily SMA50 0.2849
Daily SMA100 0.3389
Daily SMA200 0.338
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2638
Previous Daily Low 0.2535
Previous Weekly High 0.2671
Previous Weekly Low 0.2473
Previous Monthly High 0.3308
Previous Monthly Low 0.2392
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2574
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2599
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2534
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2482
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.243
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2638
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.269
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2742

 

XRP/USD daily chart

  • Price action is further narrowing via the daily chart view, within a bearish pennant pattern.

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

  • The price is moving within a horizontal channel structure, awaiting an incoming breakout. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD stays dangerously close to $10,000,

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD stays dangerously close to $10,000,

Bitcoin (BTC) bulls struggle to keep the price above $10,000. The coin tested waters below this critical handle twice on Wednesday; however, each time new buyers popped in and saved the situation.

More Bitcoin News

The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins succumb to bearish sentiments

The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins succumb to bearish sentiments

The global cryptocurrency market resumed the decline on Wednesday as failure to settle above critical technical levels discouraged short-term bulls and triggered some profit-taking. 

More Cryptocurrencies News

Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles below $180.00 amid growing bearish sentiments

Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles below $180.00 amid growing bearish sentiments

The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.3 billion has broken below $180.00 to trade at  $178.70 at the time of writing.  ETH/USD has lost 1.2% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.

More Ethereum News

EOS technical analysis: EOS/USD charts a bearish day after three straight bullish days

EOS technical analysis: EOS/USD charts a bearish day after three straight bullish days

EOS/USD is currently trending in a flag formation and has gone down from $3.88 to $3.75 this Tuesday. While the price is trending above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) but has found resistance at the SMA 50 curve.

More EOS News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind

Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location