Ripple's XRP Technical Analysis: XRP/USD is hanging on to $0.4000 thanks to a critical trend line
- Ripple's XRP on Thursday is trading in positive territory with gains of just over 2%.
- XRP/USD had its $0.4000 at threat early in the session after the price broke back into the $0.3900 territory.
- Given the relatively fast defending of $0.4000, it does appear this could very much be the new bottom area.
Spot rate: 0.4064
Relative change: +2.20%
High: 0.4119
Low: 0.3915
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.4071
|Today Daily Change
|0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|1.60
|Today daily open
|0.4007
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.409
|Daily SMA50
|0.3571
|Daily SMA100
|0.3396
|Daily SMA200
|0.3407
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.4063
|Previous Daily Low
|0.388
|Previous Weekly High
|0.4741
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.3757
|Previous Monthly High
|0.4741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2917
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.3993
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.395
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.3904
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.3721
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.4086
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.4166
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.4269
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- XRP/USD price action is narrowing within a range-block formation, subject to a breakout.
XRP/USD daily chart
- A critical ascending trend line came to the rescue in the session, after $0.4000 was very much under threat.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.