Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD critical $0.2500 is hanging on to a thread

- Ripple's XRP price in the session on Thursday is trading with losses of some 1.45%.
- XRP/USD price action broke out to the downside from a bearish pennant structure.
- The psychological $0.2500 mark is at present being defended by buyers.
Spot rate: 0.2580
Relative change: -1.40%
High: 0.2562
Low: 0.2475
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2526
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.44
|Today daily open
|0.2563
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2771
|Daily SMA50
|0.302
|Daily SMA100
|0.3592
|Daily SMA200
|0.3415
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2695
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2463
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2925
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2582
|Previous Monthly High
|0.4196
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2551
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2606
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2452
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2341
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.222
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2684
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2805
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2916
XRP/USD daily chart
- Price action has extended to the downside out from a bearish pennant structure.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- Buyers are actively trying to defend the psychological $0.2500 mark, but remains vulnerable.
