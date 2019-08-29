Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD critical $0.2500 is hanging on to a thread

Cryptos |
  • Ripple's XRP price in the session on Thursday is trading with losses of some 1.45%.
  • XRP/USD price action broke out to the downside from a bearish pennant structure. 
  • The psychological $0.2500 mark is at present being defended by buyers. 

Spot rate:                  0.2580

Relative change:      -1.40%

High:                         0.2562

Low:                          0.2475

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2526
Today Daily Change -0.0037
Today Daily Change % -1.44
Today daily open 0.2563
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2771
Daily SMA50 0.302
Daily SMA100 0.3592
Daily SMA200 0.3415
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2695
Previous Daily Low 0.2463
Previous Weekly High 0.2925
Previous Weekly Low 0.2582
Previous Monthly High 0.4196
Previous Monthly Low 0.2835
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2551
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2606
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2452
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2341
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.222
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2684
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2805
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2916

 

XRP/USD daily chart

  • Price action has extended to the downside out from a bearish pennant structure. 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

  • Buyers are actively trying to defend the psychological $0.2500 mark, but remains vulnerable. 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls stare into abyss  - Bitcoin confluence

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls stare into abyss  - Bitcoin confluence

Bitcoin (BTC) dropped below critical $10,000 and touched $9,321 low during early Asian hours. Despite the recovery, the first cryptocurrency stays under pressure amid strong bearish sentiments. 

More Bitcoin News

Binance Coin market update: BNB/USD is a rollercoaster off its hinges

Binance Coin market update: BNB/USD is a rollercoaster off its hinges

The crypto market is painted red after key support levels failed to hold for most of the cryptocurrencies. Binance Coin was thrown off balance and kept losing lift almost hitting the major support at $20.

More Binance Coin News

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD downside will remain risky if $0.28 is unconquered

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD downside will remain risky if $0.28 is unconquered

Ripple’s performance has not been impressive in the past couple of months. The bear pressure continues to turn support levels in impenetrable fortresses. The recent dive to levels close to $0.24 almost paralyzed the bulls.

More Ripple News

Bitcoin Cash market overview: BCH/USD back to the drawing board; testing $280 key support

Bitcoin Cash market overview: BCH/USD back to the drawing board; testing $280 key support

Bitcoin Cash has been dancing at the edge of a cliff since the beginning of the week. The failure to rise above $325 resistance last week cast a spell on several support areas rendering them ineffective. 

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both

The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location