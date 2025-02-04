- XRP investors have realized nearly $2 billion in profits in the past three days following Trump's tariff on Canada, Mexico and China.
- XRP's weighted sentiment and funding rates have plunged to significant low levels, indicating a potential bottom.
- XRP set to reclaim the $3.00 psychological level but faces a descending trendline resistance.
Ripple's XRP is up 30% in the early hours of Tuesday as bulls are looking to stage a recovery from the recent crypto market crash. While on-chain data shows prevailing bearish sentiment in the market, bulls could return to help the remittance-based token secure a move above the $3.00 psychological level.
XRP on-chain data reveals extent of recent market crash
Since the crypto market crash after Trump announced tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, XRP investors have realized nearly $2 billion in profits in the past three days — one of the highest in its history.
XRP Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source: Santiment
The selling activity was dominated by whales across the long-term and short-term holders’ cohort, as indicated by spikes in the whale transaction count and Dormant Circulation.
XRP Whale Transaction Count (>$100K and >$1M). Source: Santiment
The high selling activity has sent XRP's Weighted Sentiment — which measures the overall average social volume relative to its negative/positive bias — to lows last seen in November.
XRP Weighted Sentiment. Source: Santiment
XRP Funding rates also plunged to lows last seen in August. Funding rates are periodic payments between traders to ensure crypto derivative contracts maintain parity with their underlying spot counterparts.
XRP Funding Rates. Source: Coinglass
It's important to note that prices often tend to go in the opposite direction when such high negative sentiments drive the crowd. This partly explains why XRP has staged a comeback, gaining over 30% in the past 24 hours.
However, XRP bulls need to return to the market to strengthen the comeback as XRP's open interest has failed to rise with the market after plunging from 2.05 billion XRP to 1.50 billion XRP. The low interest rate shows a reluctance among investors to hold large positions in the remittance-based token.
XRP Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
XRP eyes recovery above $3.00 psychological level
XRP saw a sharp decline below the $2.00 psychological level on Monday, sparking $103 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours - its highest single-day futures liquidations in the current market cycle, per Coinglass data. The total amount of liquidated long and short positions accounted for $74.67 million and $28.28 million, respectively.
Following the general crypto market recovery, XRP is looking to reclaim the $3.00 psychological level. A successful move above this level could see the remittance-based token stage a move to tackle its seven-year high resistance of $3.40.
XRP/USDT daily chart
However, it faces a descending trendline resistance, extending from January 16. If XRP clears this resistance alongside the $3.40 level, it could rally to a new all-time high above $3.55.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are trending upward, with the latter crossing above its neutral level. This indicates rising bullish momentum.
A daily candlestick close below the $1.96 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin and crypto traders lose over $2.25 billion in liquidations, here’s why
Bitcoin (BTC) slipped to a $91,231 low on Monday, wiping out January’s gains as crypto traders digest US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements over the weekend and the expectation of inflationary pressures.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Fears of Donald Trump’s tariff wipe $2.26 billion from crypto market
Bitcoin price edges below $95,500 on Monday after declining nearly 5% the previous week. Fears caused by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on major trading partners, including China, Canada, and Mexico, wipe $2.26 billion from the crypto market.
Top altcoins Solana and Cardano crash amid fears of President Trump’s tariffs
Cardano and Solana prices continue to trade in red on Monday after falling over 15% the previous week. On Saturday, the implementation of the US President Donald Trump’s announced tariffs on major trading partners, including China, Canada, and Mexico, exerted some selling pressure on the overall crypto market.
Dog-theme memecoins DOGE and SHIB crashes, over $90 million wiped out
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices continue to edge down on Monday after falling more than 10% the previous day. The recent downturn has liquidated over $90 million from these dog theme-based memecoins in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin: BTC in positive tone ahead of third highest-returning month
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $104,000 on Friday after bouncing off its 50-day Exponential Moving Average earlier this week. A K33 Research explains how Nvidia’s big drop in stock valuation this week, driven by DeepSeek, affected Bitcoin’s price.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.