- XRP investors have been accumulating following an uptrend in the Mean Coin Age metric.
- However, the XRP derivatives market is yet to recover from a 30% open interest decline in the past week.
- XRP eyes $2.55 but risks liquidating long positions worth over $80 million if it declines to $2.26.
Ripple's XRP is up 2% in the early Asian session on Thursday following rising accumulation among investors and a potential bottom signal in the MVRV Ratio.
XRP on-chain data indicate accumulation as derivatives trades stall
After the February 3 crypto market crash, XRP investors have largely switched towards accumulation in the past five days as buy-the-dip sentiment is becoming prevalent.
On-chain data shows that XRP has seen very minimal selling activity and more accumulation as indicated by an uptrend in Mean Coin Age metric. This metric shows the average number of days all XRP tokens remained in their current addresses. An uptrend signifies network-wide accumulation and vice versa for a downtrend.
XRP Mean Coin Age. Source: Santiment
Also, the 30-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio is indicating a potential bottom after hitting -17% in the past week. The last time this metric saw such low levels, XRP rallied over 60%. If history repeats itself, XRP could see a rally in the coming days.
XRP 30-day MVRV Ratio. Source: Santiment
Despite signs of accumulation in the spot market, XRP's derivatives market shows traders are largely exercising caution. XRP's open interest has declined over 30% from 2.05 billion XRP to 1.42 billion XRP.
Open interest is the total amount of unsettled contracts in a derivatives market. XRP's OI needs to grow to help fuel a rally.
XRP Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
Meanwhile, the SEC acknowledged Grayscale's XRP ETF filing on Tuesday, following a 65% chance of approval placed on them by Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart.
XRP eyes $2.55 but could spark an $80 million long squeeze if it declines toward $2.26
XRP saw $5.91 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of liquidated long and short positions accounted for $2.80 million and $3.11 million, respectively.
Since the February 2-3 market crash sparked by anticipation of a global trade war, XRP has been trading within a key rectangular channel marked by the $2.26 support level and the $2.55 resistance level. The current price trend signifies uncertainty among traders as the crash wiped out several long traders.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
However, if XRP moves above the $2.55 level and successfully overcomes the resistance near $2.72, it could incentivize a high volume of bullish bets to return to the market.
On the downside, if XRP breaches the $2.26 support, it could spark a more than $80 million long squeeze, per Coinglass data. In such a scenario, XRP could find support at $1.96.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator are above their neutral levels, indicating short-term bullish momentum.
A daily candlestick close below $1.96 will invalidate the thesis.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
