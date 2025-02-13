- Cboe BZX filed a form 19b-4, requesting permission for 21Shares to allow staking within its Ethereum ETF.
- The issuer would utilize a point-and-click method that involves staking its ETH holdings without actually moving the tokens.
- Ethereum staking within ETFs could see approval, considering ongoing regulatory reforms in the digital asset landscape.
Ethereum (ETH) could be set for increased demand in the coming months following Cboe BZX 19b-4 filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to enable staking for the 21Shares Core Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Cboe files for 21Shares Ethereum ETF to enable staking
In a 19b-4 filing, Cboe BZX Exchange proposed an amendment to permit staking for the 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF.
The filing, posted Wednesday, outlines the exchange's request to allow the trust to stake its Ethereum holdings. The proposal now awaits the SEC's acknowledgment before a 240-day window opens for whether or not to approve the filing.
"Based on discussions with the Sponsor, the Exchange proposes to amend several portions of the Eth ETP Amendment No. 2, as amended, to allow the staking of the Ethereum held by the Trust," the filing states.
Cboe BZX Exchange outlined that the Trust's Ethereum will remain under the Custodian's control during staking.
The sponsor will utilize "point-and-click staking," a process where staking is initiated through an interface without moving clients' Ethereum holdings.
The filing states that this approach "reduces the risk of loss of ether through theft at the node while the asset is staked."
Staking is the process of earning passive income on your digital assets by using them to contribute to the security of a cryptocurrency network.
US spot Ethereum ETFs began trading on July 23, attracting over $3 billion in net inflows in the past seven months, even without the inclusion of staking incentives for investors.
Under former Chair Gary Gensler, the SEC allegedly opposed staking within Ethereum ETFs, causing issuers to exclude the concept from their registration statements to prevent regulatory scrutiny.
Following President Donald Trump's election win in November, some pro-crypto officials began showing a desire for ETH products to begin staking.
SEC commissioner Hester Peirce shared earlier in December that she would like to see staking within Ethereum ETFs getting approval under a new administration in the agency.
The new SEC administration has begun laying out regulatory reforms for the crypto industry, including a new crypto task force headed by Peirce.
"The Task Force will also assist the staff and the Commission in considering requests to modify certain features of existing exchange-traded products, including to allow for staking and in-kind creations and redemptions," wrote Peirce in a statement on February 4.
If the SEC allows staking within Ethereum ETFs, it could boost their inflows and strengthen ETH's narrative as an "internet bond."
In its 2025 crypto outlook, banking firm Standard Chartered predicted that ETH could rally to $14,000 by year-end if the SEC quickly approves staking within these products.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BNB price enters 7-day winning streak as Binance liquidates over $5.9 billion from BTC, ETH and SOL holdings
Binance Coin (BNB) price surged past $650 on Wednesday, marking a 15% increase over seven consecutive days of profit. Market reports suggest that recent trades executed by Binance’s parent company could drive further BNB price gains.
Dogecoin stabilizes at $0.25 as PEPE, TRUMP near double-digit losses
Dogecoin (DOGE) price holds firmly above the $0.25 level on Wednesday, while on-chain data links DOGE’s resilient performance to institutional interest and long-term investors’ reluctance to sell the token amid Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) speculations.
Trump’s tariffs shake crypto market, Bitcoin’s future uncertain
Donald Trump’s new tariffs have caused turbulence in the crypto market, leading to a sharp drop in total value and billions in liquidations. While uncertainty remains, some analysts believe these trade policies could create long-term opportunities for Bitcoin.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL gains ETF boost amid $3 billion unlock fears
Solana is down 1% on Tuesday following negative sentiment surrounding its upcoming $3 billion token unlock. Meanwhile, Franklin Templeton is likely entering the race for a Solana exchange-traded fund following its filing for a Solana Trust in Delaware.
Bitcoin: BTC shows weakness, bears aiming for $90,000 mark
Bitcoin price hovers around $97,000 on Friday after losing nearly 5% in the last three days. CryptoQuant weekly report shows that activity on the Bitcoin network has declined to its lowest level in a year.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.