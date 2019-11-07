Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse: RippleNet’s October transactions dwarfed all of 2018

RippleNet transactions continue to hit new highs in 2019.

Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity product continues to gain traction among its customers.

Ripple is hosting its annual Swell Conference that seeks to bring together “the world’s most trusted voices across financial services, payments, technology and policy to share the reality of what’s unfolding in global payments today.”

Brad Garlinghouse kicked off the conference with positive remarks regarding the networks.

“RippleNet did more in transactions in October, than in all of 2018.”

The firm’s decision to integrate two of its products, xRapid and xCurrent into one, On-Demand Liquidity is also showing positive results. Already 12 out of 300 customers have shifted attention to the new On-Demand Liquidity product. The service is working concurrently in regions like the Philippines, Mexico and Brazil.

