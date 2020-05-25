  • XRP trades 1.4% higher lagging behind some of the other major coins.
  • There is now a bearish head and shoulders to look out for.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Ripple has pushed higher on Monday but overall looks bearish. The 4-hour chart below shows quite a large head and shoulders pattern but the neckline is quite far away from the current price level.

A break of 0.1800 will be a confirmation signal that the price is heading lower but the psychological level has held firm a few times in the past. Crutially the price is trading below the 200 simple moving average and the Relative Strength Index indicator has moved below the 50 mid-line. Lastly, the volume is still looking thin and it would be good to see a pick up in interest.

XRP head and shoulders pattern

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1951
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 1.40
Today daily open 0.1924
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2036
Daily SMA50 0.1998
Daily SMA100 0.204
Daily SMA200 0.2185
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2012
Previous Daily Low 0.1923
Previous Weekly High 0.208
Previous Weekly Low 0.1891
Previous Monthly High 0.2358
Previous Monthly Low 0.1684
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1957
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1978
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1894
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1864
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1805
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1983
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2043
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2073

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

