Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD falling wedge flashes signs of a reversal

  • Ripple is forced down towards the key support at $0.20.
  • Ripple bulls have no choice but to defend the tentative support at $0.21 and focus on growing an uptrend above $0.24.

XRP/USD daily chart

Ripple is unable to put an end to the downtrend, especially with the RSI sliding towards the overbought.

The falling wedge pattern is a ray of hope that a reversal is imminent.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Ripple risks symmetrical triangle breakdown, targeting $0.20 support.

The immediate upside is capped by the moving averages including the 100 SMA and the 50 SMA.

Spot rate: $0.2187

Relative change: 0.000035

Percentage change: 0.02%

Trend: Strongly bearish

Volatility: Low

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2188
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 0.2187
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2237
Daily SMA50 0.2573
Daily SMA100 0.2626
Daily SMA200 0.3084
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2232
Previous Daily Low 0.217
Previous Weekly High 0.2279
Previous Weekly Low 0.2104
Previous Monthly High 0.3149
Previous Monthly Low 0.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2194
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2208
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2161
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2134
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2098
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2223
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2259
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2286

 

 

 

