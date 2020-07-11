Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD bulls take charge to push price back above $0.20–level

  • XRP/USD bulls took back control after two straight bearish days.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had ten straight green sessions.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls took control of the market, following two consecutive bearish sessions as the price went up from $0.1991 to $0.2001. The RSI is trending right next to the overbought zone, while the Elliott Oscillator has had ten straight green sessions. This indicates that the overall market sentiment is presently bullish.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD faces one strong resistance level at $0.205. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.1986, $0.1935, $0.1923 (SMA 50) and $0.1848 (SMA 20).

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2008
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.85
Today daily open 0.1991
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1841
Daily SMA50 0.1923
Daily SMA100 0.1955
Daily SMA200 0.2088
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2028
Previous Daily Low 0.1923
Previous Weekly High 0.2118
Previous Weekly Low 0.1739
Previous Monthly High 0.2147
Previous Monthly Low 0.1692
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1963
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1988
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1934
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1876
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1829
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2038
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2085
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2142

 


 

