Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD bears take price below $0.185

- XRP/USD bears remained in control for the second straight day.
- Elliott Oscillator has had seven consecutive green sessions.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD bears remained in control for the second straight day as the price fell from $0.1852 to $0.1848. Despite the bearish price action, the Elliott Oscillator has had seven consecutive green sessions, showing that the overall market sentiment is still bullish. Finally, the RSI is trending around the neutral zone.
Support and Resistance
XRP/USD has strong resistance levels at $0.1889, $0.1917 (SMA 50) and $0.1927. On the downside, strong support lies at $0.1824, $0.1817 (SMA 20) and $0.1772.
Key levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1849
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.1853
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.182
|Daily SMA50
|0.1922
|Daily SMA100
|0.1947
|Daily SMA200
|0.2087
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.1898
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1832
|Previous Weekly High
|0.1798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1729
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2147
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1692
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.1873
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1824
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1795
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1758
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.189
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.1927
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.1956
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
