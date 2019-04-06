Ripple technical analysis: Bulls attempt a comeback after XRP/USD becomes undervalued
XRP/USD daily chart
- XRP/USD has had two straight bearish days wherein the price fell down from $0.445 to $0.398.
- XRP/USD is currently priced at $0.399.
- During this Tuesday, XRP/USD breached past the support provided by the $0.409-level and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve.
- The Elliot oscillator has had five straight bearish sessions.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
- The 4-hour chart shows that the bulls are attempting a comeback. The two latest sessions are bullish and trending in an upward channel formation. Over these sessions, the price has gone up from $0.39 to $0.399.
- Before these two sessions, XRP/USD had a heavily bearish session, which took the 4-hour price below the lower band of the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that the price was undervalued. This prompted the bulls to re-enter the market.
- The SMA 50 has crossed over the SMA 20 curve, which is a bearish sign.
- The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is bounced off from the oversold territory and is currently trending around 37.65.
XRP/USD hourly chart
- The bears broke the hourly XRP/USD price below the green cloud of the Ichimoku indicator and it is currently trending below the red cloud.
- The price formed a head and shoulders pattern and is currently trending in an upward channel formation.
- The bulls will need to gather enough momentum to break past resistance at $0.405.
- The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows two straight bullish sessions, indicating that the market momentum in the short-term is bullish.
Key levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.4002
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|0.398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.41
|Daily SMA50
|0.3556
|Daily SMA100
|0.3389
|Daily SMA200
|0.3411
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.4176
|Previous Daily Low
|0.3839
|Previous Weekly High
|0.4741
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.3757
|Previous Monthly High
|0.4741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2917
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.3968
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.4047
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.3821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.3662
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.3484
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.4158
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.4335
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.4495
