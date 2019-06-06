Ripple rumored to have acquired MoneyGram

The Ripple community looks forward to confirmation from Ripple.

MoneyGram and Ripple have been in collaboration since 2018.

Ripple has been in the headlines over the past few days mostly the good. The blockchain startup focused on developing financial solutions is aiming at becoming a global sensation in terms of international money remittance.

The latest regarding the San Francisco-based company is that it has struck a deal to buy MoneyGram. This is in accordance with a tween from a popular trader and developer by the name Cry Hawk. His tweet states:

“Seems like it's out! #Ripple acquired MoneyGram leading to a huge access / deal with Walmart! More to come believe me…”

However, this remains just that, a rumor as neither Ripple nor MoneyGram have come out to confirm or deny. However, rumors always have a foundation and a route course. Besides, both companies have been in collaboration since 2018. MoneyGram is allegedly working on launching XRP payments while Ripple intends to utilize MoneyGram in one of the products, xVia.

Anticipation for confirmation of the news continues to grow within the Ripple community. However, many users of XRP are in support of the acquisition which they say would help Ripple in becoming a global competitor in international payments.