Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD seeking support above $0.30 following trendline resistance breakdown

- Ripple's price is struggling to build the momentum above $0.30 especially after hitting a barrier at $0.3080.
- TRX/USD potential to hold above $0.30 is still intact based on both the RSI and MACD.
Ripple’s fight for gains above $0.30 continues in the second week of August. The price action last week saw XRP/USD rise to highs above $0.32 before hitting a snag at $0.3264. This barrier woke up the bears who started the push for a return to levels under $0.30. XRP/USD refreshed the support at $0.28. Buyer congestion at this level gave the bulls a push above several key levels including $0.29, the 50 SMA, the 100 SMA and eventually $0.30.
XRP/USD also completed the price action above a key descending trendline. This opened the door for gains towards $0.31 but XRP/USD bulls lost steam at $0.3080 (weekly high). A reversal is underway at the time of writing while Ripple is dancing at $0.3015.
Establishing support above $0.30 is the bulls’ top priority. The RSI has slowed down the retreat and is likely to hold above 60. In addition, the MACD is holding above the midline and even features a bullish divergence that highlights the presence of the buyers in the market. Low volume and volatility in Ripple markets also mean that price action will remain limited in the near term.
If declines are to extend under $0.30, support at the 100 SMA ($0.2954), and the 50 SMA at $0.29309 will come in handy. Other lower support areas include at $0.29 and the main support range between $0.27 and $0.28.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
