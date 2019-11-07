- XRP/USD bulls failув to engineer a strong recovery above $0.30.
- The coin may extend the downside correction towards $0.2900.
Ripple’s XRP has been drifting down towards the support area at $0.2900 after another failed attempt to settle above $0.3000. XRP/USD hit the intraday high at $0.3149 only to retreat to $0.2970 by press time. Thee third digital coin with the current market value of $12.8 is down 2% on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple’s XRP confluence levels
Looking technically, $0.29 retains the stars of the key support level for XRP/USD. As long as it stays intact, the coin will continue moving in a recent range, waiting for new catalysts. Currently, several strong technical barriers cluster both above and below the price. Let's have a closer look at them.
Resistance levels
$0.2980 - SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour, SMA10 daily, 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly
$0.3010 - SMA50 1-hour, SMA10 4-hour, 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly
$0.3100 - 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1, the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band
Support levels
$0.2900-$0.2880- psychological level, the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band, SMA200 4-hour, 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly, 161.8% Fibo prediction daily
$0.2800 - SMA100 daily, the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band
$0.2700 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
