Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD bulls take charge for the second straight day as price crosses $0.210 level

XRP/USD has two strong resistance levels on the upside at $0.225 and $0.232.

On the downside, there is a healthy support level at $0.210.

XRP/USD daily confluence detector

XRP/USD bulls took charge of the market for the second straight day as the price went up from $0.209 to $0.2133 this Tuesday. The bulls will need to overcome two resistance levels at $0.225 and $0.232 to continue this upward momentum. $0.225 has the Previous Month low, while $0.232 has the SMA 10, SMA 50, SMA 200 and one-week Pivot Point support-one.

On the downside, there is a healthy support level at $0.210, which has the SMA 10, SMA 50, SMA 200, one-week Pivot Point and one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

