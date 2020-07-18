Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD bulls must conquer the $0.1967 resistance to continue upward momentum – Confluence Detector

- XRP/USD bulls retained control for the second straight day.
- The daily confluence detector shows healthy support at $0.1865.
XRP/USD daily confluence detector
XRP/USD has gone up from $0.1945 to $0.1947 in the early hours of Saturday. As per the daily confluence detector, there is one strong resistance and support level at $0.1967 and $0.1865, respectively.
The $0.1967 resistance level has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-hour SMA 100 and one-day SMA 100. On the other hand, the $0.1865 support level has the one-week Pivot Point support-one and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
