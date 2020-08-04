Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD bulls aims for $0.32 – Confluence Detector

- XRP/USD bulls retained control of the market this Tuesday.
- Daily confluence detector shows healthy support at $0.29.
XRP/USD daily confluence detector
XRP/USD bulls stayed in control of the market for the second straight day as the price rose from $0.31 to $0.3181. Currently, the bulls will want to aim for the $0.32 level, where they will encounter heavy resistance. The one-month Pivot Point resistance-two highlights this level. On the downside, there is a healthy support level at $0.29, which has the one-day Pivot Point support-one and one-month Pivot Point resistance-one.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
