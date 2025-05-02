- XRP holders’ confidence grows as the chances of XRP spot ETF approvals jump to 85% from 65% in less than two months.
- XRP remains above support at $2.20, highlighted by a confluence of the 50- and 100-day EMAs.
- Traders anticipate a breakout above descending trendline resistance, backed by a buy signal from the MACD indicator.
- Still, discussion around XRP relative to other top cryptocurrencies has declined, increasing downside risks.
Ripple (XRP) price remains firmly supported at $2.20, while trading at $2.22 at the time of writing on Friday. The XRP community is growing increasingly confident in its holdings amid renewed optimism for the approval of spot XRP Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) following the change in leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Breaking above a four-month descending trendline could boost XRP's bullish prospects and potentially drive the price towards $3.00.
XRP spot ETF approval chances jump
The change of leadership at the SEC, with Paul Atkins as the Chair of the regulatory agency, has seen the chances of an XRP spot ETF approval jump to 85% from 65% in just two months. According to Santiment, “traders are now predicting new all-time highs for XRP, and betting platforms like Polymarket reflect this shift, with 79% odds of approval by the end of the year.”
Spot XRP ETF approval odds | Source: Polymarket
The prospects of a spot XRP ETF approval have remained steady despite the SEC postponing its decision on Franklin Templeton’s spot ETF proposal until June 17. The approval of the spot ETF could significantly alter investment dynamics surrounding XRP, potentially attracting substantial institutional interest and propelling the token into the mainstream financial sector.
XRP uptrend could gain momentum
XRP’s price holds firmly to confluence support at $2.20, established by the 50- and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Despite the pivotal movement around this level in the past week, XRP shows signs of the uptrend’s continuation towards a medium-term target of $3.00.
A buy signal in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reinforces the bullish momentum. This signal was confirmed on April 12 when the MACD line (blue) crossed above the signal line (red).
Additionally, the indicator’s movement above the center line, accompanied by the expansion of green histograms, increases the likelihood of a breakout above the descending trendline, as illustrated on the daily chart.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Traders should prepare for possible drawdowns at $2.50 and $2.80 supply zones. Selling due to profit-taking could overwhelm bullish momentum at these levels, slowing the uptrend or even leading to reversals.
The SuperTrend indicator’s sell signal highlights the potential selling pressure in XRP’s recovery path. This indicator sends a sell signal when it flips above the token’s price, changing color from green to red. Traders should consider the position of the SuperTrend when making decisions.
Meanwhile, Santiment’s biweekly market update notes that chatter about XRP, compared to other top cryptocurrencies, has steadily declined over the past three months. This downtrend in social dominance could hold back XRP’s uptrend.
XRP’s ratio of bullish vs. bearish commentary | Source: Santiment
In the event that support at $2.20 gives way, and the XRP price slides, traders would look to the 200-day EMA at $1.99 for a potential rebound. Beyond this level, volatility could spike, creating instability and accelerating losses toward XRP’s April 7 low at $1.61.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Yes. The SEC approved in January 2024 the listing and trading of several Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds, opening the door to institutional capital and mainstream investors to trade the main crypto currency. The decision was hailed by the industry as a game changer.
The main advantage of crypto ETFs is the possibility of gaining exposure to a cryptocurrency without ownership, reducing the risk and cost of holding the asset. Other pros are a lower learning curve and higher security for investors since ETFs take charge of securing the underlying asset holdings. As for the main drawbacks, the main one is that as an investor you can’t have direct ownership of the asset, or, as they say in crypto, “not your keys, not your coins.” Other disadvantages are higher costs associated with holding crypto since ETFs charge fees for active management. Finally, even though investing in ETFs reduces the risk of holding an asset, price swings in the underlying cryptocurrency are likely to be reflected in the investment vehicle too.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 gainers ImmutableX, Morpho, Turbo: Altcoin sentiment recovers on retail investors’ return
Cryptocurrency prices are poised to extend gains following a bullish end to April. The recovery witnessed in the broader market reflects growing interest among retail investors, with selected top 200 altcoins, such as ImmutableX (IMX), Morpho, and Turbo, flying the bullish flag high, with the highest gains over the past 24 hours.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC hits $97,000, ETH tests resistance, and XRP holds support
Bitcoin (BTC) price is extending its gains, trading above $97,000 after breaking above the key resistance level of $95,000 the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) approaches a key level of resistance while Ripple (XRP) finds support around a significant level.
Coinbase to delist $500M MOVE token amid market manipulation concerns
Coinbase has announced the suspension of MOVE token trading, raising new questions over Movement Labs’ token distribution and governance integrity after concluding a routine review of listing standards. The announcement follows weeks of speculation about irregularities in MOVE’s market activity.
Strategy raises $21B to buy more Bitcoin despite $4.2B loss in Q1 2025
Bitcoin price crosses $97,340 on Friday as a Q1 report published by Michael Saylor-led Strategy signals rising institutional demand, brushing off altcoin ETF filing delays.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC consolidates after posting over 10% weekly surge
Bitcoin price is consolidating around $94,000 at the time of writing on Friday, holding onto the recent 10% increase seen earlier this week. This week’s rally was supported by strong institutional demand, as US spot ETFs recorded a total inflow of $2.68 billion until Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.