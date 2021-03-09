Ripple Price Prediction: XRP bulls to have a bumpy road ahead, $0.4910-30 guards immediate upside

- XRP/USD takes the bids near intraday high, rises for fourth consecutive day.
- Convergence of 200-bar SMA, two-week-old falling trend line tests the bulls.
- A resistance line from February 13 adds to the upside filters.
Ripple buyers shouldn’t too optimistic as multiple hurdles are up for offering a bumpy road despite the latest four-day winning streak. That said, XRP/USD stays firm at around $0.4850 during early Wednesday.
The altcoin’s current run-up eyes a confluence of 200-bar SMA and a short-term resistance line around $0.4910-30.
However, any further upside seems less likely as MACD lacks courage. Even if the quote crosses the $0.4930 resistance, a downward sloping trend line from February 13, at $0.5320 now, will challenge the XRP/USD bulls.
On the contrary, pullback moves will be tested by a one-week-old rising support line, at $0.4650 now, a break of which could direct XRP/USD sellers toward another support trend line stretched from February 23, currently around $0.4385.
It should be noted that a clear downside past-$0.4385 will make the XRP/USD vulnerable to revisit the previous month’s low near $0.3660.
XRP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.4843
|Today Daily Change
|0.0102
|Today Daily Change %
|2.15%
|Today daily open
|0.4741
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.4792
|Daily SMA50
|0.4319
|Daily SMA100
|0.4227
|Daily SMA200
|0.3512
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.4896
|Previous Daily Low
|0.4552
|Previous Weekly High
|0.4945
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.3934
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7565
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.3406
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.4764
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.4683
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.4563
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.4386
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.422
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.4907
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5073
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5251
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price could reach $1, says billionaire Mark Cuban
Dogecoin price has once again spiked towards $0.063 after Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks predicted that the digital asset should reach $1.
Vechain price aims for significant rally thanks to renewed bullish momentum
Vechain had an amazing recovery from a local bottom of $0.036 on February 28. The digital asset is currently trading at $0.065, higher than its previous 2021 peak of $0.06.
Litecoin price breakout puts the February high in the sight lines
Litecoin price suffered a notable correction in late February, taking it down almost 38% from the peak at $247 over the course of 8 trading days. Current price action indicates that the corrective process is complete and more gains can be expected.
Bluzelle Price Prediction: BLZ massive 40% push signals incoming correction
Bluzelle had an amazing 2021, outperforming many cryptocurrencies although its total market capitalization stays below $100 million for now. BLZ is listed on Binance and other prominent exchanges and has experienced a significant increase in trading volume in the past week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.