  • Ripple trades 0.41% lower as it ran into trouble today.
  • There was an internal trendline that stopped the price from moving higher.

Ripple Chart Analysis (60-Mintute Chart)

XRP/USD has been making a broad base pattern recently.

Now we are at a level which needs to be taken out for the bulls to take charge. 

The resistance level at 0.2331 is the consolidation high and is now the major resistance.

Sunday's candle tried to take out the level but failed at the last minute to gather any real bullish momentum.

Ripple price analysis

Ripple Daily Price Chart

Below is the daily chart and it shows the extent that the current resistance level is holding price from moving higher.

If it does break there is still traffic in the way.

One thing about the long trade is the fact there is still a very heave downtrend in place and it will take alot of support to change this.

Ripple daily chart

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2294
Today Daily Change  -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 0.2301
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2283
Daily SMA50 0.263
Daily SMA100 0.264
Daily SMA200 0.3116
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.233
Previous Daily Low 0.2247
Previous Weekly High 0.2279
Previous Weekly Low 0.2104
Previous Monthly High 0.3149
Previous Monthly Low 0.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2299
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2279
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2255
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2209
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2171
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2339
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2377
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2423

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Market ready to launch, not knowing who will lead it

One of these stories is the intense and profound relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin. The story approaches a moment of decision, where what happens can mark the future.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD reverses Sunday gains as Istanbul-inspired enthusiasm is over

ETH/USD has retreated from the recent high of $152.14 reached on Sunday, following the successful Istanbul upgrade.

IOTA price analysis: IOT/USD loses ground, ignores positive fundamentals

IOTA is flashing with red colors. The coin retreated from the 18th position a month ago to 20th place in the global cryptocurrency rating amid strong bearish sentiments.

Tezos Price Analysis: Whales send XTZ/USD to multi-month high

Tezos  (XTZ) is the best-performing digital asset today. The coin has gained over 6% of its value in recent 24 hours while all Bitcoin and all major altcoins have stayed in tight ranges amid low trading activity. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.

