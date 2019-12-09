Ripple trades 0.41% lower as it ran into trouble today.

There was an internal trendline that stopped the price from moving higher.

Ripple Chart Analysis (60-Mintute Chart)

XRP/USD has been making a broad base pattern recently.

Now we are at a level which needs to be taken out for the bulls to take charge.

The resistance level at 0.2331 is the consolidation high and is now the major resistance.

Sunday's candle tried to take out the level but failed at the last minute to gather any real bullish momentum.

Ripple Daily Price Chart

Below is the daily chart and it shows the extent that the current resistance level is holding price from moving higher.

If it does break there is still traffic in the way.

One thing about the long trade is the fact there is still a very heave downtrend in place and it will take alot of support to change this.

Additional Levels