Ripple Price Prediction: A bounce above $0.20 appears elusive amid a rising wedge formation

- Ripple attempting recovery after Friday’s corrective slide.
- Downside more compelling amid a bunch of healthy resistances.
- Rising wedge formation spotted on hourly sticks.
Ripple (XRP/USD) is battling 0.20 levels, having reversed the overnight recovery to near 0.2020 region. So far this Saturday’s trading, the bulls are struggling to extend the bounce from Friday’s low of 0.1949. The price has entered a consolidative mode, with the downside bias appearing more compelling amid a bearish technical set up. The third-most favorite cryptocurrency is up 1% on a daily basis while on track to book a 10% weekly loss. Its market capitalization stands at $8.83 billion.
Short-term technical outlook
A rising wedge formation is spotted on the hourly sticks, with the price now teasing a breakdown. A break below the rising trendline support of 0.1991 would confirm a bearish breakdown, opening floors towards a test of the pattern target at 0.1918. The path of least resistance appears to the downside amid a lack of significant support levels.
While a bunch of healthy resistances is aligned, which will likely keep the upside attempts in check. The immediate upside remains capped by the horizontal 100-Hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA) at 0.2003. Should the spot manage to close above the latter on an hourly basis, the bulls will target the next hurdle at bearish 50-HMA at 0.2012. Only a break above the key 0.2030 level, the confluence of the 200-HMA and rising trendline resistance, could call for a reversal of the near-term downtrend.
At the moment, the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds flat at midline, suggesting a range-bound price movement before the bears regain control.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
XRP/USD key levels to consider
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1997
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.96
|Today daily open
|0.1978
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.21
|Daily SMA50
|0.1953
|Daily SMA100
|0.2125
|Daily SMA200
|0.2228
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2048
|Previous Daily Low
|0.195
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2162
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.178
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2358
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1684
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1987
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.201
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1936
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1894
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1838
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2034
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.209
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2132
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
