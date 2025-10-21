XRP eyes bullish breakout as retail investors recover risk appetite
- XRP bulls move to pare losses following an intraday sweep to $2.40.
- Retail interest increases with the XRP futures Open Interest averaging $3.8 billion.
- The MACD indicator hints at a buy signal on the daily chart.
Ripple (XRP) rises alongside crypto majors such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), trading above $2.50 on Tuesday. The recovery comes after XRP extended its down leg to $2.40 earlier in the day, reflecting intense volatility across the cryptocurrency market.
Traders will be watching out for a daily close above $2.50 to ascertain XRP’s recovery potential. Key short-term milestones include a sustained breakout above the resistance range between $2.61 and $2.70.
Retail demand stabilizes as XRP rebounds
The XRP derivatives market is stabilizing, as evidenced by the futures Open Interest (OI) recovering to $3.8 billion from approximately $3.5 billion on Sunday. Although minor, the uptick reflects a potential shift in sentiment from bearish to bullish.
The XRP OI peaked at $10.94 billion days after the price reached a historical high of $3.66 on July 18, underscoring the impact of steady retail demand. Therefore, there is a need for a steady uptrend in OI to bolster bullish momentum this week.
XRP Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass
A sharp drawdown in the OI weighted funding rate to 0.0038% from 0.0068% on Monday suggests that traders are increasingly piling into short positions, citing negative sentiment surrounding XRP.
Still, the situation is not at extreme levels, considering the OI weighted funding rate remains positive on Tuesday. The next sessions could provide insight into the direction retail interest may take. A reversal would imply that sentiment is positively shifting to support a sustainable recovery in the price of XRP.
XRP OI weighted funding rate | Source: CoinGlass
Technical outlook: XRP bulls regain control
XRP is trading above the pivotal $2.50 level, supported by a sudden turnaround in risk appetite on Tuesday. From the daily chart, this optic marks the fourth consecutive day of recovery following Friday’s sell-off to $2.18.
Should the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart confirm a buy signal, with the blue MACD line crossing above the red signal line, interest in XRP will surge, increasing the odds of a prolonged uptrend.
XRP/USDT daily chart
The 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.61 represents the first key resistance likely to encourage early profit booking. Therefore, sustaining an uptrend above this level and the subsequent seller congestion at $2.70 would reinforce the bullish outlook.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
