- XRP is poised for a 23% breakout to its record high of $3.66, reflecting positive sentiment in the market.
- XRP futures Open Interest and funding rate rise, indicating growing interest from traders leveraging positions.
- A rejection at $3.00 could delay the potential breakout.
Ripple (XRP) displays bullish potential, trading above $2.98 on Monday as cryptocurrency prices generally recover. A break above the immediate $3.00 hurdle could bolster XRP’s technical structure, increasing the chances of a 23% breakout to its all-time high of $3.66 reached on July 18.
XRP gains bullish momentum as Open Interest and funding rate rebound
The XRP futures market shows signs of life after several weeks of volatility. This bullish outlook is reflected by the total Open Interest (OI), which averages at $7.58 billion, up from $7.37 billion recorded on Sunday.
OI refers to the notional value of outstanding futures contracts. A steady increase implies that traders are repositioning themselves, following the correction from the all-time high, which has found support at $2.72 as of September 1.
Arab Chain, an analyst highlighted via CryptoQuant, stated that “the stabilization of OI after the peak, along with the price’s decline from its highs, indicates a repositioning phase. Leveraged positions remain in the market, but at a lower level than during the July or August peak.”
XRP Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass
The steady increase in the futures funding rate to 0.0083% at the time of writing from 0.0047% on September 2 supports the bullish outlook for XRP derivatives. A steady increase in this metric suggests that more traders are leveraging long positions in XRP, thereby bolstering bullish market sentiment.
XRP Futures Funding Rate| Source: CoinGlass
Technical Outlook: Assessing XRP’s bullish structure
XRP holds above key moving averages on the 4-hour chart, including the 200-period EMA at $2.92, the 100-period EMA at $2.88 and the 50-period EMA at $2.85, signaling positive market sentiment.
A buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, which has been in place since Sunday, supports a potential bullish outcome. This could propel XRP to a 23% breakout above its current level and reach its record high of $3.66.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
Traders will look for a short-term break above the $3.00 pivotal level to validate XRP’s bullish potential. However, with the Relative Strength (RSI) showing signs of retreating from overbought territory, a rejection is on the cards, which may delay the move to $3.66.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK eyes 18% breakout after Grayscale ETF filing
Chainlink is trending higher, exchanging hands above $23.00 on Monday, buoyed by news that Grayscale has filed with the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a LINK exchange-traded fund (ETF).
MYX Finance Price Forecast: MYX takes off amid WLFI listing, token unlock
The MYX token extends Sunday's triple-digit surge as open interest hits a record high. The listing of the Trump-backed World Liberty Financial token on the MYX exchange fuels the rally.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, XRP show recovery strength as Ethereum consolidates
Bitcoin holds above $111,000, buoyed by growing optimism as the US Fed is set to cut interest rates next week. Ethereum consolidates above $4,078 support as risk-off sentiment persists.
Bitcoin reclaims above $111,500 as Fed rate cut optimism, fresh corporate buys boost sentiment
Bitcoin price extends its gains on Monday after recovering nearly 3% in the previous week. Market participants increase bets that the Federal Reserve could lower rates three times by year-end, lifting risk appetite.
Bitcoin: Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.