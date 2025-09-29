- XRP fluctuates between the 100-day EMA support and the 50-day EMA resistance on Monday.
- XRP recovery could face challenges as exchange reserves increase, exceeding 3.6 billion tokens.
- A weak XRP derivatives market hints at low retail demand.
Ripple (XRP) edges higher on Monday, trading between a key support established at $2.83 and resistance at $2.92. This short-term bullish outlook reflects the subtle recovery in the broader cryptocurrency market, which has been mirrored by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) since Friday.
If bulls steady the uptrend toward the critical $3.00 level, the path of least resistance could remain upward, increasing the chances of a breakout and targeting the all-time high of $3.66 reached on July 18. Still, traders may need to assess key metrics and indicators to gain insight into XRP's ability to sustain the uptrend, or resume the downtrend toward the round-number support at $2.50.
XRP exchange reserves expand amid a weak derivatives market
XRP holders have transferred large amounts of the token into exchanges since the beginning of September, thereby increasing reserves. According to CryptoQuant data, reserves on Binance increased by 19.4% to 3.6 billion XRP from 2.9 billion XRP as of Sunday. This surge coincided with the XRP price declining from $3.18 on September 13 to around $2.70 on September 22.
Increasing exchange reserves often signal incoming selling pressure. Investors often transfer assets to exchanges with the intention of selling. The move also signals a lack of confidence in XRP's ability to sustain the uptrend. This metric is worth monitoring, as a steady increase in exchange reserves often signals headwinds that precede sell-off activities.
XRP Ledger: Exchange Reserve - Binance | Source: CryptoQuant
Meanwhile, retail interest in XRP has remained relatively suppressed since mid-July, marking the correction from the all-time high. CoinGlass data indicates that the futures Open Interest (OI), referring to the notional value of all futures contracts, averaged $7.56 billion by the time of writing on Monday after peaking at a record high of $10.94 billion on July 22.
Low or declining OI suggests reduced market participation, as fewer traders hold positions in XRP futures. With dwindling engagement, there is less speculation, which limits short-term price movement. Sentiment around XRP could remain bearish amid declining OI, especially if the liquidation of long positions persists, leaving traders counting losses as was experienced last week.
XRP Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass
Technical outlook: XRP bulls eye $3.00 breakout
XRP fluctuates between support provided by the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.83 and the 50-day EMA resistance at $2.92. Bulls appear intent on extending the weekend recovery above the $3.00 critical level and later break above a descending trendline in place since the record high of $3.66.
Based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which has risen to 48, bullish momentum is building. If the RSI breaks into the bullish region above the midline, the path of least resistance could remain upward, supported by a strong tailwind as more traders are encouraged to seek exposure.
Traders will look out for a buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator before increasing or seeking exposure to the cross-border money remittance token. Such a signal manifests when the blue line crosses above the red signal line, encouraging traders to position themselves ahead of the next leg up.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Key milestones would include a sustained break above the short-term 50-day EMA at $2.92, followed by gains above the descending trendline and the supply zone at $3.18. On the other hand, losing the 100-day EMA support at $2.83 could encourage risk-on sentiment, increasing the probability of XRP resuming the downtrend toward the near-term support at $2.70 and the 200-day EMA at $2.61.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network Price Forecast: Token unlock and weak sentiment weigh on PI
The Pi Network's price edges lower by nearly 2% at press time on Monday. Pi Network prepares for 136 million tokens to be unlocked in October. The technical outlook holds a bearish bias as ̌social interest declines in the broader cryptocurrency market.
SWIFT joins hands with Consensys to power real-time blockchain-based cross-border payments
SWIFT has announced plans to develop a blockchain-based ledger in collaboration with Consensys. The blockchain-based ledger will support real-time 24/7 cross-border payments while ensuring security and trust.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls eye $116,000 as Ethereum and XRP steady
Bitcoin extends gains to trade above $112,000 on Monday, as bulls push to regain control, following last week’s persistent drawdown. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are offering subtle bullish signals that could shape the trend this week.
Bitcoin risks decline to fill CME gap before potential recovery
Bitcoin trades at around $112,200 at the time of writing on Monday after a 2.66% correction last week. The weakening institutional demand also adds to the bearish pressure as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded over $900 million in outflows.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $109,000 at the time of writing on Friday after shedding nearly 5% so far this week. The broader cryptocurrency market experienced its largest single-day liquidation event of the year, wiping out mostly long positions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.