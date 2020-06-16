Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD’s Elliott Oscillator has a green session following five straight red sessions

  • XRP/USD experiences bearish correction following Monday’s bullish action.
  • The MACD Indicator shows sustained bearish market momentum.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD fell from $0.1925 $0.1916 this Tuesday as the bears stepped in to correct the market following a bullish Monday. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a green session after five consecutive red sessions.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD daily chart has stiff resistance levels at $0.193, $0.1981, SMA 20 and SMA 50.  Healthy support levels lie at $0.19 and $0.182.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1922
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 0.1925
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2001
Daily SMA50 0.2039
Daily SMA100 0.1911
Daily SMA200 0.2123
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1935
Previous Daily Low 0.1821
Previous Weekly High 0.2053
Previous Weekly Low 0.1844
Previous Monthly High 0.2268
Previous Monthly Low 0.178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1892
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1865
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1853
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.178
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1739
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1966
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2008
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.208

 


 

