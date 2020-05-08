Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD triangle breakout retreats from $0.22 hurdle

- Ripple price fails to sustain gains above $0.22 level in spite of a falling triangle breakout.
- Ripple believes that joining the ISO 20022 Standard Body is the “next step in global interoperability."
Ripple price has been stable above $0.21 for several days now. Intriguingly, as Bitcoin extended the bullish leg above $10,000, XRP/USD broke a falling triangle resistance. The breakout boosted XRP past the initial hurdle at $0.2200 but the momentum fizzled out at $0.2225.
Meanwhile, the price has retreated to $0.2197 (market value) and is slightly above the opening value of $0.2187. The retreat from the recent high could dive back into the falling triangle pattern. According to the RSI, Ripple sellers have an upper hand. The indicator is in moving south after hitting a wall at 70 (overbought). If the motion remains unchanged, the downward price action could continue.
Support is anticipated at the 50 SMA (currently at $0.2117) and 100 SMA ($0.2166). If push comes to shove and declines extend, other key areas to keep in mind include $0.2100, $0.2050 as well as $0.2000.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Ripple set to join ISO 20022
Ripple claims to be the first blockchain-focused company to join the world’s ISO 20022 Standards Body. This follows arguments between Swift and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding the decision made by the interbank messaging network to move the ISO 20022 migration date for cross-border money transfers from November 2021 to the end of 2022. According to Ripple:
To help enable this next step in global interoperability and meet the evolving needs of our customers, Ripple is now part of the ISO 20022 Standards Body — the first member focused on Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
