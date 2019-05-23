Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD stuck within the moving average support and resistance
- Bulls appear to be taking a breather as they gather the strength to retrace the steps towards $0.4000.
- XRP/USD hints consolidation as volatility levels come down.
Ripple is finally calm after the storm that has been sweeping across the market since Wednesday morning. Following last week’s loss from 2019 high at $0.47, XRP/USD had found support at $0.3600: making a confluence with the 38.2% Fib retracement level between the last swing high at $0.47 and a swing low of $0.2929 and the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour.
Bitcoin instigated declines saw the price plunge from the tight range between $0.3800 and $0.400. Unlike Bitcoin which spiraled almost hitting $7,500, Ripple controlled the fall slowing down the losses at $0.3600 as mentioned. Bulls appear to be taking a breather as they gather the strength to retrace the steps upwards.
The price is currently dancing with $0.3678 supported by the Bollinger band lower layer. The Bollinger Band shows decreasing volatility as we move towards consolidation following the surge experienced last week. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is, however, falling deeper in the negative. Meaning that the trend is inclined to the south in the near-term. As long as the price is kept above $0.3600, we could see a correction above $0.4000.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.