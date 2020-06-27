- Ripple trades with modest losses near $0.18 on Saturday.
- XRP/USD remains on track to close third straight week in the negative territory.
After finding resistance near $0.19, Ripple (XRP/USD) posted losses for three straight days but staged a modest recovery on Friday. However, the pair seems to be struggling to extend its rebound on Saturday and was last seen losing 0.47% on the day at $0.1818.
On a weekly basis, Ripple is down more than 2% and remains on track to close in the negative territory for the third straight week.
Technical outlook
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator continues to inch lower below 40, suggesting that the bearish pressure is likely to remain intact in the near-term. Additionally, the 20-day SMA made a bearish cross with the 100-day SMA, confirming the negative outlook.
On the downside, the initial support aligns at $0.1750 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the uptrend that started around mid-March). With a daily close below that level, Ripple could extend its slide toward the next Fibonacci support at $0.16.
Resistances, on the other hand, could be seen at $0.19 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement/20-day SMA) ahead of $0.20 (psychological level) and $0.2070 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD gains ground, ahead of options expiry
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,211 after a short-lived dip to the intraday low of $9,079. Bitcoin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Friday as the market waits for the massive options expiry later during the day.
XRP/USD threatens major support below $0.1800
XRP/USD dropped below $0.1800 and touched the intraday low at $0/1784. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0,1890, down 1% both on a day-to-day basis and since the start of Friday.
ETH/USD bears unrelenting towards $200
Ethereum has in the last 48 hours bled profusely due to the rejection at $250. The second attempt at clearing the psychological level ended in dire losses as Ethereum spiraled under $230.
XTZ/USD bears threaten daily SMA100
Tezos (XTZ) dropped to $2.45 ahead of the European opening on Friday. The coin has lost over 1% of its value in a matter of minutes amid increased bearish pressure across the board.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.